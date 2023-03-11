They continued today at Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, the 2023 World Junior Biathlon Championships: on the day set aside at sprintItaly registers the11th place for Sara Scattolo in the women’s 7.5 km and the 33rd for Christoph Pircher in the men’s 10 km.

In the 7.5 km women’s sprint title to German Selina Grotian in 20’49″0 (2 errors), who beats the French Jeanne Richardsilver at 52″8 (1 error), and the Swedish Sara Andersson, bronze at 54″7 (1 error). So the blue: 11th Sara Scattolo at 1’23″6 (1 mistake), 16ma Linda Zingerle at 1’56″7 (1 mistake), 24th Martina Trabucchi at 2’16″3 (1 mistake), 27ma Birgit Schoelzhorn at 2’25″9 (1 mistake).

In the Men’s 10 km sprint gold to neozelandese Campbell Wright in 23’38″9 (10/10 shooting), which precedes the Polish Jan Gunkasecond0 at 35″4 (10/10 shooting), and the American Maxime Germain, third at 46”6 (1 error). So the Italians: 33° Christoph Pircher at 2’46″9 (2 errors), 45° Fabio Piller Cottrer at 3’27″5 (4 errors), 62nd Nicolò Betemps at 4’22″9 (4 errors), disqualified Marco Barale.

Biathlon, Youth World Championships Shchuchinsk 2023: Davide Compagnoni tenth in the men’s sprint

Photo: LaPresse