(ANSA) – PORDENONE, MARCH 10 – A “container” for about 200 original drawings by the most famous cartoonists of all time and for over 500 including sketches, screenplay sheets, historical and rare publications, stage costumes used in films based on comics, sets and films from all over the world through purchases, loans and donations. It’s PAFF! International Museum of Comic Art, an “engaging, interactive and immersive” experience inaugurated in Pordenone under the artistic direction of Giulio De Vita.



The permanent collection, which enjoys the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and the support of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Municipality of Pordenone, is divided into 9 sections and includes original tables by masters and designers such as Andrea Pazienza, Art Spiegelman, Benito Jacovitti, Carl Barks , Charles M. Schulz, Chester Gould, Floyd Gottfredson, George McManus, Giorgio Cavazzano, Hugo Pratt, Magnus, Milo Manara, Milton Caniff, Alex Raymond, Will Eisner.



“The idea of ​​an exhibition and a museum is unique and innovative and will allow comics to be experienced as a complete means of communication and at the same time capable of interacting with the other arts. The originals are there and are of the highest level. But the visitors they will be able to admire them only after having observed their reproductions”, says the curator of the permanent exhibition Luca Raffaelli.



Among the works, an original panel by Vittorio Giardino and a work by Maus, the award-winning comic by Art Spiegelman. But not only comics: the exhibition exhibits a statue of Joker by Adrian Tranquilli, some objects that testify to the success of the comic and its characters, a Diabolik reassembled so that the small book could become a great Christmas gift, a representation of the proto-comic by Davide Toffolo .



“In just five years since its birth – observes the minister for relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani – PAFF! has established itself as a national and international reality, making itself known in the world among comic book lovers, and bringing tourism to our territory and work. Now PAFF! is growing and we can only be proud to be able to say that it is ours, it is from Friuli, it is from Pordenone, one of the most vital and well-established realities in the art of comics”. (HANDLE).

