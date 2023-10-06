Beijing’s Double Festival Holidays: A Showcase of Grand Events with Over 1,100 Performances

1,129 Performances on 268 Channels Continue to Enthrall Audiences in Beijing During Double Festival Holidays

Beijing, China – Beijing’s stage is alive with grand events during the double festival holidays. The 2023 performance season of “Seeing Beijing in a Big Drama” is in full swing, the 7th Chinese Opera Culture Week is captivating audiences, and the 25th/26th Beijing International Music Festival is back with a bang. With a busy schedule and a wide variety of performances, the city’s landmark theaters are bustling, illuminating every corner and space with the magic of performing arts.

According to reports, a total of 1,129 offline performances across 268 channels were staged continuously during the double festival holidays. While providing citizens with a feast of performing arts, these performances have also highlighted the cultural significance of “Seeing Beijing in a Big Show”.

One of the highlights of this season is the world premiere of “Butterfly Change”, a work commissioned by composer Huang Ruo and performed by the National Center for the Performing Arts, among others. This romantic and philosophical Chinese story explores the concepts of illusion and reality, dreaming and waking, and has been reimagined in a modern and contemporary way. Led by renowned conductor Li Biao, the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra gave a mesmerizing performance of this long-awaited work.

Other notable performances include the piano concerto “Yellow River” performed by 80-year-old pianist Yin Chengzong with the Beijing Symphony Orchestra at the Zhongshan Park Concert Hall. Additionally, the original national opera “Mountains and Seas” and the award-winning dance drama “The Road to Heaven” returned to the stage at the National Center for the Performing Arts, featuring talented singers and dancers such as Wang Hongwei and Gong Shuang. The Poly Theater hosted the 25th/26th Beijing International Music Festival, inviting renowned groups such as the Lavra Avant-garde Theater Company from Spain, Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, Shanghai Quartet, and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to showcase the history and future of classical music.

Beijing continues to be a hub for international cultural exchanges, attracting artists from around the world to collaborate and showcase the best of “Performing City”.

In addition to the grand performances on stage, stage art is also reaching out to the community and bringing warmth to people’s hearts. The musical “The Age of Awakening”, which depicts revolutionary pioneers and their ideals, was performed at the Century Theater. The crew of the musical specially invited the Veteran Flood Control Team, composed of retired soldiers, and the Beijing Ginkgo Choir, to attend the performance on Martyrs’ Day. The veterans received a warm salute and the utmost respect for their sacrifices and contributions to the motherland.

The National Center for the Performing Arts also organized the “Public Seat” event, inviting representatives of street workers and flood prevention workers from Beijing to watch the opening night performance of “Mountains and Seas”. This unique opera showcases poverty alleviation stories and allows grassroots workers, such as community service representative Cao Yaou, to experience the excitement and beauty of the performing arts.

Stage art continues to empower and enrich cultural life in the city. The Divine Music Department of the Temple of Heaven Park hosted the premiere of “Eighteen Beats of Hujia”, a musical performance that resonated with ancient architecture and showcased the relationship between music and the city of Beijing. The 7th Chinese Opera Culture Week has also provided numerous opportunities for visitors to experience the rich opera culture in a more intimate setting.

Stage art in Beijing is breaking through regional boundaries and integrating into the pulse of urban life, offering a wide range of performances and captivating audiences with its magic. The city remains a cultural center and a hub for artistic expression, attracting artists and performers to share their talents and create unforgettable moments.