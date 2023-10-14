Changping Hosts 11th China Beijing International Magic Conference and World College Student Exchange

Changping, China – Last night, the city of Changping became the epicenter of the international magic community as it played host to the 2023 11th China Beijing International Magic Conference and World College Student Magic Exchange Conference. Magic enthusiasts from around the world, including China, the United States, South Korea, the Netherlands, and more, have converged in Changping to witness a two-day world-class magic extravaganza.

The grand opening ceremony took place at the Beijing University of Information Science and Technology Gymnasium. The stage was adorned with vibrant colors, and a seamless combination of lighting and sound created a truly enchanting atmosphere. Renowned magician Yandong showcased his first act titled “Magic Assembly.” Stirring excitement among the audience, Yandong placed a chair in the center of the stage, and the actors sat upon it. With a wave of his wand, a magic carpet was placed over the chair, causing the performers to vanish into thin air. To the amazement of onlookers, the actors reappeared again and again, captivating the crowd with their mesmerizing performance.

The magic extravaganza includes a plethora of exciting activities scheduled throughout the conference. Events such as the “International Magic Salon,” “Magic Master Class,” “Beijing Light – Close-up Magic Master Show,” and “Falling in Love with Changping” magic repertoire promise to captivate attendees. Tang Yanhai, the secretary of the branch party group of the Chinese Acrobats Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the “Magic Conference,” highlighting its growth into a crucial event within the global magic community. He emphasized its significance as one of the most prestigious and influential magic events in China, providing a platform for both domestic and foreign magic organizations, guests, and enthusiasts. The conference fosters the sharing of technical expertise, facilitates cultural exchange, and encourages the growth and development of the magic industry.

With its spectacular performances and esteemed participants, the 2023 11th China Beijing International Magic Conference and World College Student Magic Exchange Conference promises to bring the world of magic to new heights. As the event continues, attendees eagerly anticipate the unveiling of more thrilling acts and the opportunity to witness the true enchantment of the art of magic.

