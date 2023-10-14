Microsoft Welcomes Activision Blizzard to Xbox: Expanding Boundaries and Bringing More Gaming Possibilities

Activision Blizzard Joins Xbox: A New Era in Gaming

Author: Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO

In an exciting announcement, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer officially welcomed Activision Blizzard and its team to the Xbox family. Recognizing the incredible impact Activision, Blizzard, and King have had on gaming, entertainment, and pop culture, Spencer expressed his admiration for their achievements and the unforgettable gaming moments their games have provided.

From iconic titles like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” to addictive mobile games like “Candy Crush” and “Farm Heroes,” Activision Blizzard has continuously pushed the boundaries of gaming. With their innovative studio, they have brought joy to players around the world.

Spencer emphasized Xbox’s commitment to exploring, innovating, and bringing the fun and community of games to more people. The goal is to create an inclusive culture where everyone can reach their full potential. Xbox strives for inclusion, not only within their teams and products but also in the way their players interact with each other and the wider gaming community.

The partnership between Xbox and Activision Blizzard will bring beloved franchises to more platforms, including mobile and cloud gaming. Microsoft’s player-centric approach ensures that feedback from the gaming community is valued, and the focus remains on creating truly enjoyable games.

As promised, Microsoft will make more games available in more places. Cloud streaming providers and players in the European Economic Area can now access Activision Blizzard games via remote streaming. Additionally, fan-favorite franchises from Activision, Blizzard, and King will be added to Game Pass and other platforms in the future.

Spencer made it clear that this partnership does not limit fans to playing games exclusively on Xbox consoles. Whether players choose Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, or mobile platforms, they will always be welcomed and appreciated. The belief is that when everyone plays, everyone wins.

The announcement has been met with excitement from millions of passionate fans who consider themselves the heart and soul of the Activision, Blizzard, and King franchises. Microsoft is honored to have such dedicated fans as part of their community and is committed to providing new and exciting gaming possibilities.

As the partnership takes shape in the coming months, gamers can look forward to more details and announcements. The future of gaming looks promising, and Phil Spencer can’t contain his excitement in sharing it with the gaming community.

With Activision Blizzard joining forces with Xbox, the gaming industry will witness a new era where boundaries are shattered, players are united, and worlds are brought to life like never before. Today, let’s celebrate the power of games and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

Specific functions may vary by market, but the message remains clear: gaming is for everyone. Together, Xbox and Activision Blizzard will continue to redefine what it means to be a gamer. The future is bright, and the journey starts now.

