Severe Wind and Rain Expected in Guangzhou as Typhoon ‘Little Dog’ Approaches

Guangzhou Braces for Severe Wind and Rain as Typhoon “Little Dog” Approaches

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Guo Siqi

Correspondent/Sui Yingxuan

On October 6, the Office of the Guangzhou Three Defense Headquarters held discussions with the Municipal Meteorological Bureau, the Guangzhou Hydrological Branch of the Guangdong Provincial Hydrological Bureau, and the Nanhai Forecast and Disaster Reduction Center regarding the meteorological and hydrological conditions of Guangzhou in the next seven days. Discussions believe that due to the combined influence of Typhoon “Little Dog” and cold air, there will be more severe wind and rain in Guangzhou from the 7th to the 9th.

According to forecasts, Guangzhou will experience mainly cloudy weather on the 6th. However, from the 7th to the 9th, heavy rains and local heavy rains are expected due to the superposition of Typhoon “Little Dog” and cold air. The temperature will drop slightly during this period. The accumulated rainfall is estimated to be between 50 to 80 mm in Nansha, Zengcheng, Panyu, and Huangpu, with some areas receiving more than 130 mm. Other areas can expect rainfall between 20 to 50 mm. Additionally, the maximum hourly rainfall is predicted to be between 20 to 40 mm. From the 10th to the 12th, the subtropical high will strengthen, and cloudy weather will dominate Guangzhou.

Winds have already begun to increase in Guangzhou since the night of the 6th. The average wind in the port area, coastal areas, and highlands has gradually increased to level 6 to 7, with gusts of level 8 to 10. In the central city, the average wind has increased to level 4 to 5, with gusts of level 6 to 8. The strong winds are expected to persist from the 7th to the 8th but will weaken from the morning of the 9th.

Regarding water conditions, from the 7th to the 8th, light to moderate waves of 1.0-2.2 meters are expected in the coastal waters from the Pearl River Estuary to western Guangdong. Large to huge waves of 2.5-4.5 meters are predicted in the waters outside the Pearl River Estuary, while medium to big waves of 1.8-3.0 meters can be expected.

As of 12:00 on the 6th, Typhoon “Little Dog,” the 14th typhoon of this year, was located on the northeastern sea surface of the South China Sea, approximately 430 kilometers southeast of Guangzhou City. The typhoon’s center was at 21.7 degrees north latitude and 117.2 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center was level 13 (40 m/s, typhoon level), and the lowest central pressure was recorded at 960 hPa. The wind circles are classified into different categories based on their radius. The Category 7 wind circle has a radius of 200-300 kilometers, the Category 10 wind circle has a radius of 80 kilometers, and the Category 12 wind circle has a radius of 40 kilometers.

“Little Dog” is expected to continue moving in a west-south direction at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, heading towards the eastern coast of Guangdong Province. It is projected to turn to the west-south direction in the offshore waters of eastern Guangdong Province on the 8th, gradually weakening in intensity. By the 9th, it is anticipated to be a tropical depression in the sea off the Pearl River Estuary.

The Office of the Guangzhou Three Defense Headquarters has issued a reminder for all districts and departments to be fully prepared for the upcoming severe weather. It emphasizes the importance of responding to small-probability events with high-probability thinking and making adequate preparations based on worst-case scenarios. The implementation of “six hundred percent” typhoon prevention measures is stressed to ensure the safety of Guangzhou. The Office also calls for strengthened monitoring and early warning systems, as well as precautionary measures for risk aversion.

With regards to offshore safety, the management of fishing boats returning to the harbor east of Shenzhen must be strengthened, while risks associated with the westward movement of typhoons need to be thoroughly studied and managed for fishing boats west of Shenzhen. Furthermore, urban flooding prevention measures, including safety management and control of flood-prone areas such as culverts, tunnels, underground garages, and subways, are to be implemented. Pre-positioned flood relief teams and equipment will be stationed at risk points to handle potential dangers promptly.

Editor: Yan Zhechuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

