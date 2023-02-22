In order to keep the people of Valle del Cauca informed about the progress of the new Juanchito bridge, the departmental government presented the bulletin ‘Juanchito Avanza’,

According to the report delivered by the Valle Infrastructure Secretariat, the project, which includes the north and south roads, as well as work fronts in the Cali and Candelaria sectors, advances simultaneously to join the bridge in the middle of the river.

The report indicates that on the Candelaria side where the north road is being built, the work is 100% finished, while the south road advances with the casting of voussoir 6 on axis C, and with the injection of grout from the cables from 1 to 12 with an advance of 60%.

Advance

The Secretary of Infrastructure of the Valley, Frank Ramírez, specified in the report that there is significant progress in the accesses to the bridge on the Candelaria side.

The official said that “we are working on compacting 581 cubic meters of stone and 444 cubic meters of dead rock to be able to fill the access walls using yellow machinery. Through excavation work, 430 cubic meters of earth were removed in this sector and installation of the steel and the form for the support beam of the scales was also carried out.

In the Cali sector, the works are advancing on the north road where the installation of scaffolding, formwork and reinforcing steel is being carried out on the lower grill of axes A and B; Additionally, the installation of reinforcing steel, lower slab and walls in axis B and C is being carried out.

“In the accesses, the demolition of the structures of the properties that we acquired for the project has already been carried out and more than 2,000 cubic meters of rubble have been removed,” the official explained.

The works also include an adjustment to the Traffic Management Plan to improve mobility in the sector and the efforts for the transfer of poles and energy networks in the Cali sector.

