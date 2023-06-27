Salvadoran judoka Juan Diego Turcios wins the second bronze for El Salvador – Diario La Página

El Salvador, through judoka Juan Diego Turcios, got his second medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

Turcios was left with the bronze medal in judo after defeating the Dominican Ariel Lorenzo in the -100 kg category.

In an intense combat with the Dominican Ariel Lorenzo, Turcios, with the precise technique, brought Lorenzo to the mat; action that earned him an ippon to keep the fight and the bronze medal.

On the third day of judo competitions, the Salvadoran delegation participated in the categories of -100 kg for men, -78 kg for women, + 78 kg for women and +100 kg for men.

The national participation ended with Katherine Cordova and Juan Turcios, both managed to win two fights to finally dispute the bronze medals in their respective categories.

On tatami one, Cordova was defeated in her bout by Colombian judoka Brenda Olaya in the -78 kg category.

