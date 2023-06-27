Is connecting the cell phone to public Wi-Fi dangerous?

Connecting your cell phone to public Wi-Fi networks can be potentially dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. Although not all public Wi-Fi is insecure, there are associated risks that you should be aware of. Here are some points to consider:

data interception

On an unsecured public Wi-Fi network, there is a chance that an attacker could intercept and capture the data that is transmitted between your device and the access point. This includes personal information, passwords, bank details or any other sensitive data.

Fake Access Point Hacking

Cyber ​​criminals can create fake hotspots that mimic the name and appearance of a legitimate public Wi-Fi network. If you connect to one of these rogue access points, attackers can gain access to your data or even perform more sophisticated attacks.

Malware and targeted attacks

Some public Wi-Fi networks may be infected with malware or the target of targeted attacks. Devices connected to these networks may be vulnerable to infections or attacks that compromise their security.

data sniffing

Attackers can also use sniffing techniques to intercept and capture sensitive information transmitted over a public Wi-Fi network. This includes monitoring your online activities, such as your passwords or login information.

How to protect yourself when using public Wi-Fi?

To protect your security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, here are some precautions you can take:

Use a VPN: A VPN (Virtual Private Network) encrypts your connection and protects your data while you connect to public Wi-Fi. This helps ensure that your information is transmitted securely and prevents attackers from intercepting it.

Avoid making sensitive transactions: Avoid making financial transactions or accessing bank accounts on public Wi-Fi networks. It is preferable to use your own mobile data connection or wait to connect to a secure Wi-Fi network.

Verify the authenticity of the network: Before connecting to a public Wi-Fi network, check with the local staff or consult reputable sources to make sure you are connecting to the correct network and not a fake access point.

Keep your device up to date: Make sure you have the latest security updates installed on your device, as these updates often include patches for known vulnerabilities.

Turn off automatic connection settings: Prevent your device from automatically connecting to unknown public Wi-Fi networks. Set your device to ask for your permission before connecting to a network

