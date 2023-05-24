Home » With a brain implant, a paraplegic can walk again – health
Health

With a brain implant, a paraplegic can walk again – health

by admin
With a brain implant, a paraplegic can walk again – health

At the beginning, Gert-Jan needs a little help. He cannot manage the short, steep ramp into the auditorium at the University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV) on his own. But then the demonstration works. The 40-year-old, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since a bicycle accident in 2011, walks slowly with his walker, but controls the few meters to the middle of the lecture hall, where he answers questions from the assembled journalists. The topic of the press conference: a new technology developed in Lausanne and Grenoble, thanks to which people with spinal cord injuries like Gert-Jan can learn to walk again.

See also  Revealed the name of a unique anti-diabetes spice: reduces blood sugar and cholesterol

You may also like

discover foods to lower it and improve your...

Fish fingers with potato and cucumber salad |...

painless stimulation improves its functionality

MVZ – regulation legally possible and urgently required

Syncytial virus, -83% of infants hospitalized with monoclonal...

Asperger’s syndrome: a variant of autism

Innovation from meineHaarklinik.de: New test procedure for hair...

Red eyes: causes and associated diseases

Poll: People living by the sea feel healthier

The red alert is back in Emilia-Romagna. Melons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy