with Ambra on stage the parents of Lorenzo Parelli. Carpet of umbrellas in San Giovanni

Carpet of umbrellas in San Giovanni
A carpet of colored umbrellas, pink, light blue, green capes. The rain has not discouraged the thousands of young people who have already reached Piazza San Giovanni in Rome and will continue to reach it in the next few hours for the traditional May Day concert, promoted by the trade unions and dedicated this year to the Constitution, which celebrates its 75th birthday. Hosts Ambra, for the sixth consecutive year, and Fabrizio Biggio. Among the most awaited artists there are Ligabue, Emma, Lazza, Francesco Gabbani, the Baustelle, Matteo Paolillo fresh from the success of Mare Fuori, Levante, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Tananai, Coma_Cose, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Mara Sattei, Rocco Hunt .
The orchestra kicks off the concert with the hymn and Bella Ciao
It is L’Orchestraccia that officially kicks off the live broadcast of the Concertone on May 1st from Piazza San Giovanni in Rome with a revised version of the Italian anthem first and then with the ever-present Bella Ciao. The band of artists, led by Marco Conidi, was the first to take up the initiative launched just before from the stage by Ambra Angiolini to the kids in the square to help update the constitution, to which the trade unions have chosen to dedicate this edition of the event , with the hashtag #ildirittochemimanca. The Orchestraccia asks that the artists are considered to be involved in culture and not involved in entertainment.
Ambra mentions article 4 of the Constitution
The May Day concert in Rome kicks off with the memory of Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in January 2022 during the school-work alternation. A moved Ambra remembers him, quoting article 4 of the Italian Constitution. «Lorenzo dies in the first syllable of the word future, because he will never get a job, he died during school hours and not even the constitution could foresee this. He pays with his life, without yet having been paid by anyone. We are on this stage to deliver something important to you: Lorenzo’s paper, take care of it».
Ambra inaugurates the Concertone in memory of Lorenzo Parelli. His parents on stage
The stage fills up at 2pm
The first to take the stage at 2 pm were Leo Gassmann, Iside, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli and Wepro, before the start of the live video.