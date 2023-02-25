If you suffer from nail fungus, don’t worry. With this natural compound they will disappear in a flash. Here is the homemade recipe that will save the health of your feet.

Are you looking for a natural remedy to get rid of nail fungus? With this procedure you will be able to say goodbye to them definitively. Here you are the ingredients that will save your feet.

Onychomycosis: what it is and how to solve it

onychomycosis, also known as toenail fungus, is a fungal infection which manifests itself with the nail discoloration which will have yellow, brown or white chrome as well as thickened or cracked.

AND painful to the touch and not only. It is a very annoying problem that if it occurs, must be immediately treated. In special cases, podiatrists may resort to using oral antifungals obviously by prescription, to get rid of these mushrooms.

In some cases, however, even some products sold in pharmacies or herbal shops they can help you. Many complain of not being able to solve the problem of onychomycosis simply by resorting to drugs or products.

Do you know that there is instead a natural system that allows you to have healthy, strong and beautiful feet again? With this recipe you will be able to say definitively goodbye to nail fungus. Follow step by step the proceedings and you will see that you will not regret it.

How to get rid of nail fungus naturally

If you too suffer from onychomycosis Don’t worry. With the recipe that we offer you today you will be able to have perfect feet again with healthy, pain-free nails. The trick also used by the most expert beauticians has been revealed: only in this way are you able to get rid of onychomycosis.

Ready to find out how to make recipe that will change your life? So let’s get started immediately. Get one fairly large basin in which you will have to immerse your feet.

Inside the container 2 liters of cold water to which you will add a glass or so of warm water so as to heat the contents in the bowl. What will you need now? Simply an ingredient that you will surely have at home, that is salt – it can be either fine or double, it doesn’t matter – this ingredient will relax your feet giving them relief.

Wait for the salt to dissolve in the water – yours antibacterial and antiseptic properties they will surely be super useful to you. Pour now half a glass of apple cider vinegar in the water to which you previously added the salt.

Also vinegar is a super condiment with antibacterial properties, perfect if you also suffer from varicose veins. Done. Now you’ll simply have to get into a super comfortable position, indulge in some relaxation and soak your feet in the basin. Let them soak for at least 30 minutes.

After this period of time, you will already be able to notice an improvement: not only that the skin will be softer and smoother to the touch but your feet will sweat less and above all they will be less tired.

You can repeat this process too three times a day. If you suffer from leg swelling, even this last problem will disappear in a short time. The ingredients then used in the making of this recipethat is to say the salt and the vinegarare also able to eliminate the unpleasant smell that our feet often give off especially when sweaty or closed in shoes for a long time.

This technique is truly extraordinary. But if you want to get rid of mushrooms permanently, go beyond that footbath you have to use too iodine. You can find it in pharmacies or herbal shops.

You’ll have to put it on dry, split or thickened nails and let the product work. For fairness we tell you that onychomycosis is a problem that can take quite a long time to get rid of.

However, if you follow these tips, we guarantee that in a short time nail fungus will disappear and your feet will thank you. There are also other home remedies that can help you with onychomycosis.

For example, oregano oil do you know him? It has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Apply it directly to the nail twice daily using a cotton swab. Also ozonated oil it is perfect in the case of mushrooms.

It is obtained from sunflower or olive oil and is combined with ozone gas. Apply it on the nails up to twice daily. Finally, we also point out another curious solution: the listerine mouthwash.

Rich in eucalyptus, thymol and mentholhas properties antibacterial and antifungal. Pour two capfuls into a basin containing water and leave your feet to soak for 30 minutes. Repeat this process for at least a month.

In short, as you can see, there is no need to resort to heavy drugs or super expensive products. Sometimes it is the nature that comes to our rescue.