Women with Wellbeing Program in State of Mexico Provides Comprehensive Support Beyond Financial Assistance

The state program Mujeres con Bienestar in the State of Mexico is going above and beyond in providing support to its beneficiaries. The program, which aims to promote health and wellbeing, is offering unlimited access to nutritional and psychological assistance to the owner, spouse, and children. This support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no limit on events for the beneficiaries.

In addition to the financial support of 2,500 pesos, the Mujeres con Bienestar program is providing comprehensive aid to improve the quality of life of its beneficiaries in the State of Mexico. This includes access to specialized nutritionists who offer guidance on planning adapted diets, calculating ideal weight, designing exercise routines, and recommending supplements. The program also offers counseling on specific illnesses and eating disorders, as well as referral to nutrition specialists when more focused care is required.

Furthermore, the program provides telephone psychological assistance by a team of psychologists who offer support in situations such as domestic violence, gender violence, emotional support, and guidance on government support services. This assistance covers various aspects, from emotional crises to anxiety, depression, and grief problems.

The Mujeres con Bienestar program’s focus on comprehensive support reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting women in vulnerable situations, reinforcing their emotional and physical well-being. The distribution of the Women with Wellbeing Card will begin on December 14th and extend until the 21st to ensure that beneficiaries receive the support they need during the holidays and beyond.

