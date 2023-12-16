Home » Women with Wellbeing Program in State of Mexico Provides Comprehensive Support Beyond Financial Assistance
Health

Women with Wellbeing Program in State of Mexico Provides Comprehensive Support Beyond Financial Assistance

by admin
Women with Wellbeing Program in State of Mexico Provides Comprehensive Support Beyond Financial Assistance

The state program Mujeres con Bienestar in the State of Mexico is going above and beyond in providing support to its beneficiaries. The program, which aims to promote health and wellbeing, is offering unlimited access to nutritional and psychological assistance to the owner, spouse, and children. This support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no limit on events for the beneficiaries.

In addition to the financial support of 2,500 pesos, the Mujeres con Bienestar program is providing comprehensive aid to improve the quality of life of its beneficiaries in the State of Mexico. This includes access to specialized nutritionists who offer guidance on planning adapted diets, calculating ideal weight, designing exercise routines, and recommending supplements. The program also offers counseling on specific illnesses and eating disorders, as well as referral to nutrition specialists when more focused care is required.

Furthermore, the program provides telephone psychological assistance by a team of psychologists who offer support in situations such as domestic violence, gender violence, emotional support, and guidance on government support services. This assistance covers various aspects, from emotional crises to anxiety, depression, and grief problems.

The Mujeres con Bienestar program’s focus on comprehensive support reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting women in vulnerable situations, reinforcing their emotional and physical well-being. The distribution of the Women with Wellbeing Card will begin on December 14th and extend until the 21st to ensure that beneficiaries receive the support they need during the holidays and beyond.

See also  New updated rules on joint current accounts in the event of debts, divorce, inheritance and the purchase of assets

You may also like

Music with hands and feet: Researchers measured Bach’s...

AUSL | Communication and press

Covid, swabs for patients with respiratory symptoms return...

High blood pressure: Finally clarity about the right...

Rise in Dengue Cases: 8 Hospitalized Minors and...

paint – Brignola Paint Cottage

Sweating while sleeping could be a symptom of...

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella meets...

Effects of Alcohol Consumption and Importance of Healthy...

Scientific evidence and health systems

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy