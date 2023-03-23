«Prevention for all, prevention where it is more difficult to arrive», he explains Marco Alloisio, president of Lilt Milano Monza Brianza. «It is one of the identity tasks of Lilt, easier to pursue thanks to the provision of a mobile clinic equipped with the latest generation equipment. We are grateful to director Leggieri for having opened the doors of a prison in Lilt, to awareness of one’s health and self-love, whatever the living conditions. I trust that this initiative is the beginning of a collaboration to bring prevention even to places of social fragility”.

The director of the prison of Bollate, Giorgio Leggieri he adds: «For us, the concept of inclusion, of a “barrier-free” prison, also and above all passes through initiatives such as this one. In fact, we believe it is of extraordinary importance to guarantee women prisoners all the tools, training and health, useful for ensuring prevention which in many cases is decisive for safeguarding their health and for protecting their lives “.

Matteo Stocco, general manager of Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo highlights how the one organized by Lilt is an initiative of great social and cultural value «The protection of the health of prisoners that we at Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo guarantee inside the prison walls and in our hospital structures also passes through these initiatives of prevention and awareness, as well as the treatment of pathologies”.

Before the Covid emergency, inmates took part in regional cancer screening programs. But the pandemic has complicated leaving prison for exams. For this reason, the management of the prison and the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo, which has health competence over the prisoners, have joined the health package proposed by Lilt with interest.

“The possibility of doing prevention here is a truly unique opportunity for us women, with visits and tests for which we even had an immediate report”, she underlines Susanna, 54, inmate who participated in the entire prevention program, also committed to raising awareness of other women to take part. Which she adds: «In prison, the risk is often to let go: this is a fundamental moment to continue taking care of our health or to learn how to do it. Even in a condition of detention, one must not be careless. I was afraid of not being able to do my regular preventive checks anymore and instead I even had the opportunity to do several check-ups at once ».

About 100 women are detained in the prison (compared to about 1,250 men), in a single department where about thirty female prison police units are employed, out of a total rate of about 70 units. A figure that reflects the percentages at national level, where women represent 5% of the entire prison population. 200 women took part in visits and examinations: 80% of the inmates and 90% of the female prison staff.

In recent years, thanks to the pandemic, new cancer diagnoses in Italy have increased from 376,600 in 2020 to an estimate of 390,700 for 2022 (205,000 in men and 185,700 in women). That’s why it’s essential to arrive early, arrive on time. Even in prison.

Photos from the press office