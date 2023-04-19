On the occasion of the 8aNational Women’s Health Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8am to 2pm, theINMP (National Institute for the health promotion of migrant populations and the fight against poverty diseases) promotes the event “Women’s prevention at the INMP”, at the polyclinics in via delle Fratte di Trastevere 52, free prevention services will be provided for all women: gynecology, dermatology, thyroid ultrasound, gastroenterology, dentistry, counselling infectious diseases, prevention of sexually transmitted infections, psychology.

Transdisciplinary services related to social assistance, transcultural mediation and service orientation will also be present.

The initiative is aimed at promoting the culture of prevention, in a multidisciplinary perspective, with particular attention paid to population groups in conditions of socio-economic vulnerability, which more frequently encounter difficulties in accessing services. The aim of the initiative is to bring women closer to the services offered by the INMP and by the national health service in general, conveying the importance of an approach aimed at the prevention of the main pathologies in the gynecological, dermatological, internal medicine, gastroenterological, infectious, dental fields and mental health.

For reservations call the number 06.5855.8371/72 from Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 13.00 and from Monday to Thursday from 14.00 to 17.00.

Download