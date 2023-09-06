World Aesthetic Medicine Day Celebrates the Promotion of Beauty and Wellness

Today, September 6, marks World Aesthetic Medicine Day, a global celebration organized annually by the International Union of Aesthetic Medicine (UIME). Aesthetic Medicine has been practiced since ancient times as a means to enhance and promote both feminine and masculine beauty.

The primary goal of Aesthetic Medicine is to restore, maintain, and promote aesthetics, health, and beauty. It achieves this through the implementation of medical practices and minor interventions, usually performed under local or topical anesthesia on an outpatient basis.

These techniques aim to serve as a form of preventive medicine, as a well-maintained aesthetic aspect always proves beneficial to the patient, contributing to overall well-being and improved general health.

It is vital to note that Aesthetic Medicine does not involve extensive surgical procedures or the use of general anesthesia, which is typically associated with Aesthetic Surgery.

On this World Aesthetic Medicine Day, let us acknowledge the significant contributions of this field in enhancing the aesthetic qualities of individuals while prioritizing their health and welfare.

