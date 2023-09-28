World Breastfeeding Week — Health

Donini: “Spread the culture of breastfeeding, necessary to support new mothers in a delicate moment for them and for their newborns”

In 2022, Emilia-Romagna confirms the positive data: 57.5% of women practiced full breastfeeding three months after giving birth. Many initiatives from Piacenza to Rimini. The events include a regional conference in Bologna to take stock of the situation with experts, mothers and family centers and the presentation of Breast Feelings, a new distance learning tool dedicated to professionals and new parents.

September 28, 2023 – Creating compatible conditions for breastfeeding in the workplace and increase collaboration with policy makers to ensure effective breastfeeding support in the workplace.

The 2023 edition of the 2023 edition returns to address the issue of reconciling breastfeeding and work World Breastfeeding Weekwhich is celebrated every year from 1st to 7th October, and which this year has the title: “Breastfeeding and work. Protecting both makes the difference for families”.

There are many initiatives, organized in collaboration with the Health companies, support groups and family centersto celebrate in many squares, from Piacenza to Rimini, an important gesture of care and a choice that an ever-increasing number of women have in common.

We start with the flash mob “Let’s breastfeed together”, now in its eleventh edition, which throughout the region will see many women gather to breastfeed together in the square. The flash mob will be accompanied by two events: the conference “Breastfeeding in Emilia-Romagna” which will take place in Bologna Saturday 30 September in the Region in the XX Maggio Room, which will take stock of the spread of breastfeeding in Emilia-Romagna and the good practices to be disseminated. The second initiative is the inauguration of the new stage of the photographic exhibition organized by the Region “The Invisible Breasts -Seni Invisibili” by the Swedish photographer Elisabeth Ubbewhich will take place in Imola Sunday 1 October at 9.30 am at the old hospital, in via Amendola 8.

To support breastfeeding, this year the Region is also making a new tool available to professionals and new or future parents: “Breast Feelings”, and free online courseto promote and disseminate appropriate, effective and shared information on breastfeeding.

“Initiatives such as those that the Region is promoting in recent days serve to spread the culture of breastfeeding, necessary to support new mothers in a delicate moment for them and for newborns – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. It is therefore very important to invest in training, as we are doing with this distance learning course open to all, because too often women still tell us that they receive conflicting advice and messages on what to do with a newborn. If everyone, from those who work in healthcare, in the social sector, in the educational world, up to family and friends, have the right information, then we will truly be able to support mothers in their choices”.

Data in Emilia-Romagna

In the 2022 in Emilia-Romagna complete breastfeedingwithout addition of formula, has been practiced since 57.5% of women at three months from childbirth and from 46.3% at five months, values ​​substantially in line with those of the previous year. Emilia-Romagna is among the few regions in Italy to annually detect the prevalence of breastfeeding, with surveys conducted at the time of vaccination. Feeding information was available for 29,405 observations in 20,232 infants.

