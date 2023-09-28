Volkswagen, 24 hour production blackout

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Volkswagen Group has overcome the IT network crisis, which caused a production interruption at most of its plants in Germany throughout the day on Wednesday. The fault has been repaired and the production network is operational again.

The accident, which according to the Wolfsburg company began at 10.30 am on Wednesday and was made known in the evening, had an impact on the entire Volkswagen group, which includes the Porsche and Audi brands, highlighting the vulnerability of the infrastructure of the largest European car manufacturer.

“The IT infrastructure problems in the Volkswagen network were resolved overnight and the network is stable again,” Volkswagen said, without providing details on the consequences or causes of the incident.

The company confirmed that an external attack is unlikely to be the cause of the incident. Individual systems may still be affected during the transient reboot phase.

The accident comes a month after a manufacturing system malfunction halted domestic production at Toyota, the world‘s best-selling automaker.

