Title: World Health Organization Classifies Aspartame as “Possibly Carcinogenic”

Date: July 14, 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” This classification was made by WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer during a meeting held in Lyon, France from June 6 to 13. However, the organization did not change the acceptable daily intake level of aspartame and is not advising companies to recall products or consumers to stop consuming them altogether.

The Group 2B category, where aspartame has been placed, also includes substances like aloe vera extract and caffeic acid found in tea and coffee. Experts have emphasized that the general public should not be overly concerned about the cancer risk associated with a chemical classified as Group 2B.

The evidence for hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, comes from three studies conducted in the United States and 10 European countries. WHO’s director of nutrition and food safety, Francesco Branca, stated that the classification is a signal to further clarify the situation but should not be a cause for panic.

Another United Nations agency, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), also evaluated the risks associated with aspartame and concluded that there is no reason to change the acceptable daily allowance established in 1981. The limit is set at zero to 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram of body weight. It would take a significant amount of sugar-free soft drinks, typically containing 200 to 300 mg of aspartame per can, for individuals to exceed this limit.

Branca emphasized that the concern lies with heavy consumers rather than occasional soda drinkers. Those who consume a soda once in a while should not worry about the potential risks associated with aspartame.

The classification by WHO is a call for further research and clarification on the potential health effects of aspartame. The organization advises moderation in consumption without completely avoiding products containing the artificial sweetener.

In conclusion, while the WHO’s classification of aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” may raise concerns, the organization is not advising a recall of products or a complete avoidance by consumers. The focus is on moderation and further research to better understand the potential risks associated with aspartame consumption.

