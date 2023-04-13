It’s important to reach out to people with mental illness and offer help, not stigmatize them. That is why the Federal Ministry of Health supports it various suicide prevention projectssuch as the “National Suicide Prevention Program for Germany”, the “National Action Alliance for Mental Health” or the educational and information measures of the BZgA.

With the Supply Strengthening Act (GKV-VSG), the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) was commissioned to Psychotherapy Guidelines to be comprehensively revised. In particular, special “psychotherapeutic” consultation hours are to be set up, which people with mental health problems can visit at short notice. This is intended to promptly examine those affected and provide them with the right support services.

That too Prevention Actwhich came into force recently, aims to avoid and prevent mental stress and other health risks before they become ill.

Many people are afraid of pain at the end of life and see no way out but to take their own life. We have to support these people. They should have the certainty of being well cared for and accompanied in every respect. With the Hospice and Palliative Care Lawwhich is currently in the parliamentary process, we will significantly improve the care and support of seriously ill people.