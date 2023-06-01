«X Factor 2023», Morgan returns to the jury, confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico and Ambra, leads Francesca Michielin- breaking latest news

«X Factor 2023» warms up the engines and announces the jury of the next edition: the novelty is Morgan’s returnas has already been rumored in recent weeks, while they remain confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico, Ambra Angiolini and also Francesca Michielin to management.

The talent show produced by Fremantle back on Sky and NOW from Septemberon the strength of the return, after nine years, of a historic judge like Morgan: between 2008 and 2014 the singer-songwriter took part in seven editions of the programme, winning five. A world record that also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.