Home » «X Factor 2023», Morgan returns to the jury, confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico and Ambra, leads Francesca Michielin- breaking latest news
Health

«X Factor 2023», Morgan returns to the jury, confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico and Ambra, leads Francesca Michielin- breaking latest news

by admin
«X Factor 2023», Morgan returns to the jury, confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico and Ambra, leads Francesca Michielin- breaking latest news

«X Factor 2023» warms up the engines and announces the jury of the next edition: the novelty is Morgan’s returnas has already been rumored in recent weeks, while they remain confirmed Fedez, Dargen D’Amico, Ambra Angiolini and also Francesca Michielin to management.

The talent show produced by Fremantle back on Sky and NOW from Septemberon the strength of the return, after nine years, of a historic judge like Morgan: between 2008 and 2014 the singer-songwriter took part in seven editions of the programme, winning five. A world record that also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

While waiting for the broadcast, the recordings of the Auditions will take place at Milan on 11, 12, 18 and 19 Junein the presence of the public.

See also  Free "Jelly Bean Man" is here!Teach you 5 steps to apply for a cross-platform account to play together This Country is a bit embarrassing | Community platform | Digital

You may also like

Anyone who is young and has diabetes benefits...

Your head itches: it can be a symptom...

The new high school, the Nutrinform Battery and...

Important in summer: There are five mistakes you...

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli, love at the...

Young brain? Train your body. Fitness against cognitive...

New diagnostic method for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease | >...

Cambrex celebrates the grand opening of the new...

Do you sit cross-legged? Long-term devastating effects on...

a penalty from Casadei folds England. Carboni’s Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy