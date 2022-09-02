We previously reported that a whistleblower discovered the latest design of the XGP service, which Microsoft named “Friends and Family”. According to IGN, Xbox has now announced the price of the service.

It is reported that the plan is currently being tested in Ireland and Colombia, and the monthly cost is 21.99 euros and 49,900 Colombian pesos respectively.

Foreign media speculate that the price of the service in the United States is about $25.

Up to 5 people “in the same country” are supported in this test, and each account participating in the family plan will have “its own independent access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content and benefits”, while in the In this test, players are allowed to convert XGPU membership subscriptions into XGP family membership plans. XGPU memberships with a one-month redemption ratio can be converted into 18-day XGP family memberships, and the conversion is irreversible.

