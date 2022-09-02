Original title: In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei entered the quarter-finals, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang burst into the big cold and Fanchen will fight against the nemesis

In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei made it to the quarter-finals.

men’s singles

Shi Yuqi defeated Leveldez 21-13, 21-15 and will face Wang Gaolun, who defeated World Championship runner-up Kunlawut 21-19, 21-7; No. 4 seed Zhou Tiancheng won 21-9, 21-11 Lu Guangzu will play against Planoy, who beat No. 8 seed Luo Jianyou 22-20, 21-19; Changshan Kantai beat Srikanth 21-10, 21-16 and will play No. 3 seed Antonsen, The player defeated Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 16-21, 21-19; Kenta Nishimoto defeated No. 7 seed Jonathan 15-21, 21-13, 21-18 and will face Ziko Ola Devi Vadoyo, who defeated Gemke 21-13, 21-14.

women’s singles

No. 1 seed Akane Yamaguchi defeated He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-13, 21-12, and will face Li Weiwei, who beat Wang Zhiyi 21-16, 21-16; No. 4 seed Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-10 Defeated Zhang Beiwen and will play against Mariska, who defeated Bai Yupo 21-9, 18-21, 21-9; No. 5 seed Marin defeated Christophe Helson 21-10, 21-18, It will play against No. 3 seed An Seying, who defeated Subanida Getong 21-15, 21-11; No. 8 seed Ratchano defeated Han Yue 21-16, 13-21, 21-19 , will play against No. 2 seed Tai Tzu Ying, who defeated Kim Jia Eun 19-21, 21-13, 21-10.

men’s doubles

Kim Ki-jeong/Jinsha Lang defeated top seeds Ji Deen/Sukamulyo 17-21, 21-17, 26-24, and will play against Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi, who defeated Fikri/Maura 22-20, 21-18 Na; Ryan/Wendi defeated No. 4 seeds Li Yang/Wang Qilin 21-18, 21-18, and will play against No. 7 seeds Estrup/Rasmussen, who defeated Lahm 21-10, 21-17 Sfoss/Seidl; No. 5 seed Alfian/Aldianto defeated Supak/Gittinupang 21-9, 17-21, 21-12, and will play against Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, the latter 21- 18. 21-16 upset and defeated No. 3 seeds Ashan/Stiavan; No. 8 seeds Wang Yaoxin/Zhang Yuyu beat the Popov brothers 21-13, 21-13, and will play against Rusui Gui/Jin Yuanhao, The latter defeated Leo Raleigh Carnando/Daniel Martin 21-15, 21-13.

women’s doubles

The top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated Xu Jiawen/Lin Qiuxian 21-16, 21-14, and will play against No. 8 seeds, “nemesis” Lahayu/Ramadhati, the latter beat Liu Xuanxuan 22-20, 24-22 / Xia Yuting; Bai Hana / Li Youlin 13-21, 21-19, 16-11 RET. Chen Kangle / Tina Mulally Taran, will play against No. 6 seed Mayu Matsumoto / Wakona Nagahara, the latter 21 -16, 19-21, 21-16 defeated Lambert/Taran; 7th seed Kedith Harakur/Bazonja defeated Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu 21-19, 21-14, Against No. 4 seeds Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong, the latter defeated Du Yue/Li Wenmei 21-11, 21-19; Zheng Nayin/Jin Huizhen defeated Supi Sara/Bodhi Tower 21-13, 19-21, 21-7, It will be against Kusuma/Pradivi, who beat McCann/Sarah 21-9, 22-20.

mixed doubles

The top seed Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated Su Fear 21-7, 21-11 and Su Pisara will play against Xu Bangrong/Du Yiwei, the latter defeated Tabeling/Pi 29-30, 21-18, 21-11 Grams; No. 3 seeds Watanabe Yuta / Higashino Yusa swept Wu Xunfu / Lai Jiemin 21-13, 21-8, and will play against No. 5 seeds Deng Junwen / Xie Yingxue, the latter defeated Jin Ziyou 21-18, 21-14 No. 7 seeds Chen Jianming/Lai Peijun defeated Yang Boxuan/Hu Lingfang 14-21, 21-11, 21-15, and will play against No. 4 seeds Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping, who defeated 21-13, 21-18 Rivaldi/Mentari; Gao Chengxuan/Yan Huiyuan won 21-14, 21-17 over No. 6 seed Geekir/Dello, and will face No. 2 seed Dechabo/Sasili, the latter 21-14, 21-13 defeated Xu Yongkai/Chen Weihan.

（Linz）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: