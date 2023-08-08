Home » Yann Sommer is from Inter, Thuram comments on social media
Yann Sommer is from Inter, Thuram comments on social media

The two have years at Borussia M’Gladbach in common and are ready to share the new Nerazzurri experience

They share a past al Borussia M’Gladbach and now they meet again all’Inter. A few days ago Thuram he said he was waiting with open arms Yann Sommer and had described him as a private player. The two have played in the Bundesliga since 2019 and are ready for a new adventure together, this time in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri forward welcomed the goalkeeper with a post on social media in which he shared the official announcement of the Nerazzurri club on the arrival of the Swiss and commented with heart-shaped eyes to tell of his satisfaction with the new signing. An old acquaintance of his.

