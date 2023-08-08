Yann Sommer is from Inter, Thuram comments on social media

The two have years at Borussia M’Gladbach in common and are ready to share the new Nerazzurri experience

They share a past al Borussia M’Gladbach and now they meet again all’Inter. A few days ago Thuram he said he was waiting with open arms Yann Sommer and had described him as a private player. The two have played in the Bundesliga since 2019 and are ready for a new adventure together, this time in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri forward welcomed the goalkeeper with a post on social media in which he shared the official announcement of the Nerazzurri club on the arrival of the Swiss and commented with heart-shaped eyes to tell of his satisfaction with the new signing. An old acquaintance of his.

