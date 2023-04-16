Home » “Yes, we collaborated. A certain system has never liked him”
“Yes, we collaborated. A certain system has never liked him”

by admin
“Yes, we collaborated. A certain system has never liked him”

Fabrizio Corona defends Massimo Giletti and It’s not the Arena. In a post on Instagram, the former paparazzo wanted to dedicate a thought to the journalist, his long-time friend, …

Fabrizio Corona defends Massimo Giletti and It’s not the Arena. In a post on Instagram, the former paparazzo wanted to dedicate a thought to the journalist, a friend of his for some time, after the news of the suspension of the broadcast on La7. «My friend, lover of truth… good person. This is Maximus. A great professional, a man who lives from and for his work. A television journalist who got involved and effectively created a new voice in the television and information landscape. How many would have had the courage to get involved up to this point? No one, and it is evident », writes Corona, accompanying these words with a photo of the two of them together.

See also  Zuckerberg's idea: new paid features for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Fabrizio Corona, the post for Giletti

« Some journalists never liked Massimo, a certain system never liked Massimo – he adds – Yes we collaborated and if this is not a worthy thing for you “chic” journalists, it means that we worked well. I know the very good professionals of the transmission team; well-prepared authors and top-level workers. All people left at home without any regard”. «I love you Massimo, don’t give up right now. With affection and esteem Fabrizio », he concludes.

The investigation

Yesterday’s news that it would have been Fabrizio Corona himself who, through an agency, sold the audio chats between Matteo Messina Denaro and two patients known during chemotherapy to the broadcast by Massimo Giletti Non è l’Arena. Corona had been contacted by an acquaintance of one of the women who became friends with the mafia boss during treatment at the La Maddalena clinic. The patients did not know the true identity of the godfather who said his name was Andrea Bonafede. Corona then met his intermediary in Sicily to have the audio then sold to ‘Non è l’Arenà. The content had been anticipated by the site mowmag.com.

