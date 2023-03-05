With his “Yogajunx” course, Eric Sommer wants to introduce men to the practice, which is otherwise dominated by women. This is mostly done through the physical aspect. But the yoga teacher observes that men are also open to spiritual topics. And that a community is formed.

It is hard to imagine today that yoga was once a purely male domain. Originally developed by men for men, the relationship has now reversed. A study of Professional association of yoga teachers in Germany from 2018 showed that nine percent of all women in this country regularly climb onto the mat. For men, on the other hand, only one percent find their way into the yoga class. The fact that comparatively few men practice the Indian doctrine is partly due to the imbalanced gender ratio. The courses are filled with women, men are outnumbered – and feel out of place. Eric Sommer, yoga teacher and mindfulness trainer from Hamburg, addresses this problem with an all-men class – “Yogajunx” called – against. With the course, Eric Sommer wants to enable men to get started with Indian practice. His offer is intended to create a safe space in which the male participants can feel comfortable and overcome fears and advantages.

(Eric Sommer and the author, who is also a yoga teacher, didn’t know each other before. Nevertheless, they were on first name terms – that’s common in the yoga scene.)

Do you remember the first yoga class you attended? What was the ratio of men to women in the lesson?

I would say it was 90 percent women. My first real yoga class was Hot Yoga. The style is very physical and actually has a solid male component. But even then, at least 90 percent were women. At that point it was already clear to me that yoga is generally understood to be more of a women’s topic, so I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t even question that. Over time you become more sensitive and when I started teaching myself I quickly asked myself why only women are in the classes.

And, why are only women in the hours?

Yoga used to be dominated by men. That has changed completely. I believe that there is an inhibition threshold nowadays because for many men it is a women’s issue when viewed from the outside.

What prejudices, apart from the classes being too feminine, keep men away from yoga?

The physical aspect is one of the biggest hurdles: “I have to be super flexible to do yoga”, “I have to be slim”, “There are all women who wear tight panties and I come with my baggy shirt and my Belly”. Such thoughts inhibit many. Or the thought “It’s not a sport at all” – yes, it’s not a sport. It has a physical component, but it’s not a sport. Then there are prejudices like “Yoga is too spiritual for me”, “They light candles and incense sticks and it’s all esoteric”. The high proportion of women is also uncomfortable for many. I had a class on Saturday with twelve women and one man who was new to yoga. He crept into the last corner and asked: “There are only women here. Is it always like that? Should I come at all?” I was sorry, but unfortunately that’s often the case. Many do not feel well.

From such reactions did you realize that there is a need for all-male courses?

At first I didn’t even notice that there was a need. It was more of a need for me to get more boys on the mat. I saw that there weren’t enough men doing yoga and wondered how these inhibitions could be broken down. Then came the idea of ​​all-male classes. I started workshops before Corona and explicitly advertised them in such a way that the esoteric was left out. Men tend to find access to yoga through the physical. Gradually, the boys came – often motivated by the wife or girlfriend who is already going to yoga and persuaded the partner. The inhibition threshold is significantly lower when there are only men in the room. I’ve been offering the permanent class since September since I opened my yoga studio. The offer is very well received, the hour is usually fully booked.

What motivates men to come to the course – apart from the encouragement of their partner?

It’s similar to women. Firstly, it is about the physical. You want to move more and become more flexible or reduce back pain. That’s always a point that resonates. Recently, the desire to relax has become more frequent. The participants want to come down and stop the merry-go-round of thoughts. With the people who come regularly, you can tell that a community is developing. People come together who didn’t know each other before and who would never meet professionally or privately because they come from such different corners. Here they find each other, understand each other and perhaps also exchange ideas about topics that they don’t usually talk about – otherwise men often solve problems by themselves. This is an opportunity to address such issues openly. Before or after the lesson we chat a bit, maybe we’ll have a beer together.

In his “Mattenplatz” yoga studio, Eric Sommer wants to create a space where everyone can find the yoga that is right for them. One of his areas of focus is to motivate more men to practice yoga.

Do the men who practice with you regularly notice physical and mental changes as well?

Total. One came up to me the other day and said he wanted to learn more about meditation. The men feel how yoga is good for them on different levels.

It sounds like men aren’t that averse to the spiritual and emotional aspects of yoga after all.

I introduce men to yoga through the physical aspect. Once they are familiar with it, openness to other topics will come naturally. We then also go to the spiritual sides of yoga. For example, I incorporate breathing exercises or philosophy from the history of yoga, sometimes there is meditation. We just went through the seven chakras, which I always briefly teased. Excitingly, the boys were very interested and asked every week which chakra it was today. So it’s not a purely physical class. The lesson itself hardly differs from a mixed class.

Yoga for men: Hip openers are an anatomical challenge



However, a man’s body is anatomically different from a woman’s body. Are there certain postures that are more suitable for men’s bodies or postures that you tend to leave out in the men’s class?

Generally speaking, men are more immobile than women. Nevertheless, I leave nothing out, but there are other priorities. For example, when it comes to hips. In men, this is usually rather stiff and narrow. When we practice hip openers, the postures have to be approached differently. Men need a bit more time to warm up the spots. Women tend to have more leg strength, while men tend to have a stronger upper body. Arm balances are therefore easier for men, while standing balances are easier for women. There are other exercises that involve anatomy as well. When I’m lying on my stomach, a woman’s body parts are different than a man’s. He may then have to quickly sort out something with a courageous grip that he would otherwise pinch off. These are things that are sometimes difficult in a mixed class.

I also notice differences in the mindset. We say in the men’s classes – as in all other courses – you shouldn’t look left and right, yoga looks different for everyone. Nevertheless, of course we all do it. Women actually have a different ambition and are often inclined to squeeze into the poses despite their physical limitations. Men are more willing to accept when they can’t do something. You might think men are more competitive, but I don’t experience it that way in yoga. They tend to accept their physical limitations.

How would you describe the mood in the men’s hours?

The general atmosphere in male classes is completely different than in mixed classes. That’s the highlight for me. It’s not that the men don’t take the practice seriously – on the contrary. They are focused, but there is an incredible amount of laughter. And cursed too. The concentration is there, but with less stillness. There is moaning in between and it is asked much more often. Men dare to do that more in this context than in mixed classes.