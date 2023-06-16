Yogurt Alarm | What is happening and why are Italians being scammed?

Yogurt is widely consumed in Italy but recently it seems that consumers are being cheated. Let’s see what it is specifically.

There are foods that Italians buy and consume on a daily basissome of these are packaged and they appear to have very similar price ranges regardless of the brand of production.

Among them is I yogurt, loved throughout the country, eaten every day as a breakfast meal or snack. There are many different flavors on the market in supermarkets you can buy types according to every needfrom those without sugar to those without preservatives and lactose.

what yogurt it therefore seems to be a very common product in the diet of many people and is definitely a benchmark when it comes to healthy foods and health benefits. Actually though there is something negatively affecting this productit is the selling price and many Italians have noticed it.

The question is based on a very slow changecarried out specifically not to attract the attention of consumers according to many they are being scammed when they buy yogurt. Let’s see in detail what it is.

Shrinkflation: what is it and what does it involve?

In recent years there are many products sold to the public in supermarkets or grocery stores that turn out to be subject to a reduction in the quantity supplied at the same price. Among them are yoghurts, it’s not about a change in the cost that consumers pay but the quantity that is purchased.

In fact, yogurts seem to be among the foods to which the practice of was applied shrinkflation: a reduction in the quantity supplied at the same price as when more was sold. Companies use this method to earn more without increasing the cost. In the last year there are many people who have noticed this phenomenon, considering an increase in price considering that you pay for a smaller weight of yogurta figure with which previously there was more.

Is it a scam for Italians who buy yogurt?

La shrinkflation it is a legal marketing technique although it is not very honest for customers who, if they used to buy a 500 g pack of yoghurt for 3 euros, now take home only 450 g. The price remains unchanged but there is a decrease in the ratio between quantity and price.

There are many yogurt brands that appear to be subject to shrinkflation, for example Sterzing e Fage Total. For some consumers it seems difficult to notice this change but what we recommend that you read the labels considering the price per kilo to find out the variation.

Among the foods and products on which this practice has been implemented we also find pasta, some snacks such as chips and biscuits, cereals, some well-known drinks, detergents and soaps.

