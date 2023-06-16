6 tips for recovery during Corona

If you regularly answer work e-mails or read a briefing over lunch, you might think that this is not particularly tiring. But it’s not relaxing either. It sounds simple, but it often has to be internalized first: During the lunch break, the work cell phone should also be switched off and you should switch from the office to the coffee kitchen or the canteen. Recovery requires a change of scenery, especially for people who otherwise hardly get away from their desks. Anyone who spends the break at their workplace also signals to colleagues that they are available for questions.