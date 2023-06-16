The 10th edition of the Truenorayo Fest that will be held from September 28 to 30 at La Mutant includes Queralt Lahoz, Los Manises, Julia Amor and the djs on its lineup Nicole Aiff, Valverdina Dj Set y Hanna Plum.

These confirmations are added to the already announced Ganges, Pipiolas, Merina Gris and Las Petunias.

The Catalan singer Queralt Lahoz will present the songs that make up her new EP, entitled ‘Alto cielo’, a work divided into four chapters that forms part of a mini album built as a project that is not only musical, but also audiovisual, since in as a whole constitutes a film directed by Adrián Martos, starring Alua Tega and Salim Daprince and conceived by Queralt Lahoz herself as an artistic exercise.

Los Manises will display ‘Todas son correctas’ (Montgrí, 2023), their first full-length album in which, for the first time, they work on the production with someone outside. A complex and fun album where there is room for reflection and, of course, for dancing.

This batch of confirmations is completed by Julia Amor, who will be in charge of delighting the public with the songs from ‘What I thought was love’. A first album where the young composer explores various romantic love stories from the most naive point of view. Synthesizers and danceable melodies do the rest.

The new confirmations will share the bill with Ganges, the electronic dream pop musical project of Teresa Gutiérrez; or the overwhelming personality, charisma, a lot of magic and a rich instrumentation that transgresses the wonderful bedroom pop of Pipiolas. With regard to the Basque band Merina Gris, they will offer a show loaded with vibrant and violent pop songs in which the avant-garde and the nostalgic emerge in generational hymns; and Petunias will present their EP ‘Nunca No He Llorado’ with a handful of wry punk pop songs and melodies that stick in your head and heart. Sarcastic lyrics, punk attitude and little shame on the same stage. See also Tajani: “Reforms are made together, if it's Aventine we'll go ahead alone. Premierato could be the solution”

With regard to design and illustration, fundamental pillars for the Thunder Lightningthe poster for this tenth anniversary has fallen into the hands of the Canadian illustrator, Nicole Rifkin. Desde 2014, Nicole ha trabajado para The Atlantic, Audible, Buzzfeed, Fast Company, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, The New York Times, Playboy, Showtime, Variety, The Village Voice, o Vulture entre otros medios. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido por American Illustration, Society of Illustrators, Communication Arts, Creative Quarterly, o la Society of Illustrators West.

Finally, it will be the artist from Albacete andy lopez who will be painting live the already classic mural of the thunderbolt fest. Andy is a comic book writer, illustrator and graphic designer and has published zines and graphic novels where she intersects with issues related to queer and gender issues, and many of her creations are based on stories about absences, affections and fragile sensations.

The Mutant it will also be the setting not only for live music and live painting, but also for talks, workshops and projections that will be revealed very soon.