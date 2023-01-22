Home Health you can find it in your pantry
you can find it in your pantry

you can find it in your pantry

In this period unfortunately it is quite common to have a very high fever, but luckily you can lower it with a natural remedy.

It is a very simple solution which, as often happens in these cases, is usually in your pantry.

Especially in this period, in which the cold unfortunately contributes to lowering ours immunitary defenseit is quite common to run into theinfluenza with associated ailments such as sore throat, cold and more or less high fever.

Generally the feverish state is one natural response of our body in the presence of a pathogenic agent, but that doesn’t mean we can’t intervene to try to find some relief from this disorder. Fortunately, beyond pharmaceutical remedies, we can also opt for natural solutions and once again it will be enough for us to look in our pantry.

High fever, what can it be caused by and how can we fix it

Fever is one of the most common symptoms of the flu and this year, with the circulation of the Australian, we have learned to live with a feverish state characterized by high temperatures. In fact, it is generally a rather common symptom in these circumstances, since it is the reaction of our body to the presence of pathogens such as virus o bacteria.

Usually when the temperature is not particularly high, doctors recommend waiting for the natural course of the disease (especially if the cause is viral) but in the presence of a fever over 38°, it is good to run for cover to find some relief. There are many pharmaceutical remedies in these cases, but it is good to try first with natural and less aggressive solutions.

Among the plants reported by experts as most effective in case of high fever is thelaurel, whose leaves can be used not only in the culinary field but also to find relief in many ailments, such as the flu. Thanks to its many active ingredients, this plant has digestive, expectorant, sudoriferous and anti-inflammatory propertiesso it is ideal in the circumstances just described.

In order to make the most of its properties, you can opt for a decoction – taking from 10 to 20 grams of leaves for a liter of water – or exploiting its anti-inflammatory properties also using a ointment. Finally, it should be noted that usually the plant does not involve contraindications, but you may be allergic to it, so before using it, make sure you are not sensitive to its leaves.

