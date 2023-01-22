A emergency for a strong fire appeared in the last hours near the hill They hurt in Santa Marta .

The fuego spread rapidly by the strong breeze and consumed much of the vegetation. Subsequently, came the Firefighters to control the situation.

The Santa Marta Fire Department had recently made a call for prevention citizens not to burn garbage or throw cigarette butts where there is vegetation cover, in order to avoid this type of emergency.

