A emergency for a strong fire appeared in the last hours near the hill They hurt in Santa Marta.
The fuego spread rapidly by the strong breeze and consumed much of the vegetation. Subsequently, came the Firefighters to control the situation.
The Santa Marta Fire Department had recently made a call for prevention citizens not to burn garbage or throw cigarette butts where there is vegetation cover, in order to avoid this type of emergency.
It might interest you: Fires cost the world 50,000 million dollars each year