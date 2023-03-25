In recent years, health has become one of the cornerstones of our lives and we have all understood more and more how much this is connected to proper nutrition.

In short, starting from the period marked by the Covid-19, more and more people are deciding to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Well, from this point of view you must know that pasta and, more generally, first courses, can have a significant impact on blood sugar.

But be careful: this does not mean that you no longer have to eat bread or pasta. Indeed, you just need to put into practice a few small tricks thanks to which your health will benefit.

Want to discover these tricks? Then you’ve come to the right place because in this article we’ll find out how to lower the glycemic index of pasta and, more generally, of the first courses you consume.

Why lower the glycemic index of first courses?

As we have also stated previously, more and more people are concerned about their health and their diet.

Nevertheless, there are specific cases in which you pay close attention to the glycemic index of the foods you consume.

A clear example is given by people who live with type 2 diabetes. In this case, in fact, eating foods with a low glycemic index can help them improve their condition.

A second reason is connected to weight loss: especially in this period of the year, when summer is approaching, the will to lose weight is always higher.

To better understand how this index can influence these processes, we need to take a step back, better defining what it is.

Well, the glycemic index is a parameter that indicates how much a food can increase the level of sugar in your blood, therefore your blood sugar.

Not all foods have the power to raise blood sugar in the same way. For example, one of the worst foods in these cases are french fries which, when compared to the same amount of fruit, which is also very rich in sugars, cause blood sugar to rise much more rapidly.

However, we must not demonize pasta! In fact, there are three tricks you need to know to lower your glycemic index. Let’s go find them.

1. Decrease the glycemic index of pasta: eat it al dente

The first trick that we want to advise you is to consume pasta al dente, as its starch will be attacked less by your enzymes.

This means, in simpler words, that the pasta will be less digestible and that a lower amount of sugar will reach your bloodstream than if you eat it overcooked.

On the contrary, in fact, if you overcook your pasta, the level of sugar that will reach your blood will be higher, leading to an increase in blood sugar.

2. You can eat pasta cold or heated to lower blood sugar

The secrets are certainly not finished! The second concerns when to eat pasta after you’ve prepared it.

Indeed, after you have drained the pasta and left it to rest, it will become more resistant to digestion again.

Consequently, we advise you to eat it cold or reheated after a few hours and not immediately after cooking.

For example, if you have to go to the office and want to bring your own plate of pasta, you can decide to cook it the night before and then reheat it before eating.

Attention: this trick is not valid only and exclusively with pasta, but also with other foods, such as rice or legumes.

3. Last tip to lower blood sugar with pasta: eat it wholemeal

The last piece of advice is a real mantra that we all know: we have to eat wholemeal pasta.

There are conflicting opinions on this advice in the world of nutrition, as some praise the great benefits of wholemeal pasta, while others focus on those patients for whom it is not indicated.

Surely wholemeal pasta contains a greater amount of dietary fiber, which involves your intestinal flora in the digestion process.

In short, if you decide to take advantage of these three tricks, you will be able to lower the glycemic index of the pasta you consume.