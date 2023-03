Facebook

https://www.npla.de/podcast-player/50599/14-ausgetauscht-ungleichheit.mp3

In this episode Exchanged we talked to the German volunteers about the topic of “inequality”. The ICJA preparatory seminar in Lützensömmern was about how racist, sexist and classist discrimination becomes effective – how do we reflect on our own position in society and what can we do against inequality? Have a listen!

#14 Exchanged | Intercambio: Reflecting on and fighting inequality by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.