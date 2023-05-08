you cannot imagine what they contained

Two weight loss drugs withdrawn from the market. By taking them you risked a lot, even the dangers of heart attack and stroke.

Here are the two products removed from the shelves and why the authorities were forced to intervene.

It’s news these days withdrawal from the market in Spain of two drugs used in diets. The reason they were retired is the presence within them of the active ingredient of viagrawhich, however it did not appear on the label.

It’s about the sedanfilused in medicine as sexual stimulator. It has been traced, as mentioned, within products used as food supplements for diets, which contained it secretly. This is what emerged from checks by Aemps, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

What are the two drugs withdrawn from the market

According to reports from El Diario, the two products withdrawn from the market due to the presence of the active ingredient of viagra are the male grouper e Mero Macho Premium. In both, the Spanish authorities found the presence of the sildenafil molecule, usually used in the treatment of sexual impotence.

The use of this molecule in food supplements is illegal, given that within the European Union the composition of these products is not subject to specific analyzes before they are put on the market. Only in medicines, subject to rigorous controls, is the presence of sedanfil authorized. Therefore, taking these products unknowingly leads to jeopardizing one’s health. In fact, it runs the risk of serious diseases come myocardial infarction, stroke, severe liver failure. They meet serious dangers Even the pregnant women.

Not to mention that the sedanfil molecule features a whole range of side effectswhen it comes used in combination with other drugs. A danger aggravated above all by the fact that in these products sedanfil can be present in quantities higher than the doses normally foreseen in the medicines in which it is inserted.

“Hidden” sedanfil is not an isolated case

The last two retreats – Merro Macho was retired by Aemps last April 19 – however, these are not isolated cases. Suffice it to say that the Agency is periodically forced to remove similar drugs from the market. Only between 2013 and 2019 had to ban as many as 106 supplementsmost of which come from outside the EU, as they are adulterated with drugs.

According to some studies in the vast majority of cases (we are talking about 85%) drugs of this type are those used to treat male sexual impotence. Among these we find the sildenafilbut also the tadalafil and the yohimbina (not even authorized in Spain as a drug). Often it is the manufacturer himself who deliberately inserts the drug into the supplement, concealing this “detail” on the product label. It is a illegal trade which takes place outside the traditional pharmaceutical channels: it usually takes place in herbalists, sex shops, natural food stores, ma also onlinewhich does not facilitate controls by the authorities.