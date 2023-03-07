by Christina Focken 06.03.2023, 20:43

Millions of Germans search for health information on YouTube. The video platform has now introduced certification for allegedly particularly trustworthy channels. But the implementation is questionable.

You have around 1.86 million subscribers on YouTube, and your channel is one of the largest in Germany for health videos: Liebscher & Bracht. It is run by the doctor Petra Bracht and the mechanical engineer Roland Liebscher-Bracht. In their videos, the two praise, among other things, self-developed exercises against pain. YouTube is now presenting the channel as a flagship for YouTube Health, a new certification for the video platform. The health seal is intended to make it easier for users to find trustworthy videos about health.