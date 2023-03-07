Manufacturer Marshall is mainly for his stylish and vintage known looking speakers. His latest portable model is water resistant and should one Battery life of 20 hours can offer.

The recently presented Bluetooth box bears the name Marshall Middleton and corresponds to the classic and very popular Marshall-Design with plain black optics and outstanding golden Marshall logo. But can she do more than just look good? The introductory video gives us a brief insight:

That’s what she has to offer

First to Outer: The Middleton has dimensions of 109 x 230 x 95 mm and weighs 1.8 Kilograms. As already mentioned, it is classic schwarz and with little ones Brass details Mistake. From this also consists on-off button above the speaker, which also uses the volume regulated and fast forward and rewind can be.

To the left and right are the Bluetooth-Taste as well as two controls for bass and treble, with which the high tones in particular can be adjusted well. The speaker also comes with a short, detachable Trage belts. Marshall also advertises with water resistance according to IP67 – that’s how the box should be dust and rain can withstand.

There are two inside the device 3 inch bass speakertwo 3/5 inch tweeter and two passive radiators. Plus two 20-watt amplifier for the bass and two 10-watt amplifier for the tweeters. The frequency range is between 50 and 20,000 Hz.

The battery promises one Playing time of at least 20 hours and a Full charge time of 4.5 hours. The box has one 3.5mm input for the cable connection and can by Bluetooth 5.1 can be connected wirelessly with a range of ten meters. With the help of Stack-Modus several devices can be connected to each other. Marshall waived but on microphones and on voice control.

Preis

The Middleton is included in price 299 Euro. In addition to the speaker, the scope of delivery also includes the Trage beltsa User Guide and a USB-C Charging cable without adapters. If that’s still too expensive for you, we can Marshall Emberton recommend – it costs just under half as muchlooks very similar and the equipment is also impressive for the price.

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

You’re welcome to take a look more posts about speakers from us to:

> Symfonisk from IKEA and Sonos > Audio Dock von Microsoft > Optimo 2 by Sonos

Those: marshallheadphones.com