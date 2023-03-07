Los six candidates for mayor give their opinion on one of the most worrying issues on the local agendal, after the various acts of insecurity and the drug war that last year kept the residents of a school located in the north of the city in suspense.

María Emilia Soria: “We have made land available to build police stations.”

María Emilia Soria- Passion for Rock

“Although the Municipality does not have a clearly active role in security because it is the responsibility of the Police of the province of Río Negro at the head of the Ministry of Security, we do collaborate and articulate with the neighbors who often raise the problems that affect them. That is why so far in this administration, the Municipality first collaborated with 20 cameras that were assigned to the local 911 monitoring area, which took an excessive amount of time to be installed and it is not that those 20 were added to expand coverage but rather that were used to replace those that the province was out of service, broke or did not work. That is why from the Municipality we collaborated again with another 33 cameras, but in this second stage we managed the purchase before the Ministry of National Security and then we directly installed these 33 new security cameras by our own means, in addition to those that 911 already had.

This second batch we install and we take care of the maintenance of these 33, of course ceding the possibility of monitoring to the province. In this way we hope to be able to avoid the inconveniences that currently exist with the cameras in the province that when a crime occurs the cameras do not work or are out of service, etc.

At the same time, we are constantly improving public lighting, coordinating operations between the Province and the Federal Police on public roads with the Municipal Transit Department.

Regarding articulation We have had a constant link and we have generated various meetings, for example in relation to the problem of School 375, and for different security issues with the province, neighbors and institutions. We have also made municipal land available to the province for the installation of new police stations, as well as the national government for the gendarmerie in what has to do with more security to the north of the city.

Carlos Banacloy: «We will create safe corridors for students».

Carlos Banacloy – Roquense Pride

We propose the implementation of the local safety council: the creation of the municipal guard with the power of surveillance, prevention and care of citizens. In addition to direct communication with police stations and detachments by area. This Municipal Guard will be trained by the provincial Ministry of Security.

We will seek the creation of a committee between the different police forces based in the city, province, regional and federal to monitor the crime map. In addition to a Unified Camera Monitoring Center, with real-time decision-making that allows implementing actions aimed at prevention. Incorporation of all the cameras installed in the municipal commons, under the control of the Monitoring Center to expand the coverage area by incorporating devices that today are only used for traffic control.

Determination of safe corridors for students of all educational levels and the implementation of a social containment plan as a measure to reduce street crime.

Also we will incorporate a modern system of safe points. For this, we will use the already existing structure of the bus garitas to complement them with a video surveillance camera, anti-panic button and a direct intercom with the police. Thus contributing to the safety of all residents.

Drug trafficking is a problemue from the Municipality we cannot fight directly, because it is federal crimes competition but we can intervene in terms of containment and social development which is a fundamental element for addiction preventiones.

That is why we are going to continue increasing investment to sustain a huge offer of workshops, courses and training, which this year for example total more than 460 alternatives in 20 neighborhoods of the cityd with proposals for culture, sports and trades to promote the development of people, lay the foundations for a better job prospects and life project. Also We have at CEPLA where an interdisciplinary SEDRONAR team works and very important work is done with civil society institutions, with neighborhood and sports leaderss, seeking to generate a palliative to the problem of addictions.

Gastón Soto: “There is no security scheme or system that allows us to have more control of what happens in our neighborhoods.”

Gastón Soto- Change General Roca

The municipality has the obligation to establish the channels to make the city safer. Beyond that the power of police depends on the province.

Currently, although with some investments by the Municipality, there is no scheme or security system that allows us to have more control of what happens in our neighborhoods. Most of the neighbors complain about this issue; it does not matter who is responsible for safety. It is happening to us that every day we naturalize more the fact of hearing shots at night; Every day we stop being freer because of the fear that this situation produces in us. This should not be naturalized, because we are going to become Rosario. City where the fear of the neighbors is greater every day, where crime situations occur in the Mexican style.

Our proposal is to create a local Monitoring Center, through a Security Council made up of professionals on the subject and articulated with the Provincial Police. Where investment in cameras and software with artificial intelligence (AI) allows efficient control to provide greater security. Today, AI allows forensic recognition to capture fugitives from justice, evasive vehicle maneuvers, vehicles requested to be kidnapped or stolen, geolocation of troops, etc. It also allows counting with a Criminal Heat map; know which are the areas where the highest rate of robberies occur and be able to act by strengthening those places with the greatest police presence. Many of these situations are resolved automatically by the AI ​​system in minutes.

This technology and organization is which transformed CABA into one of the safest capitals in the world, with the lowest crime rate. Logically we speak of a city that has autonomy to exercise police power and act in the criminal situation; For this we will have to coordinate and articulate with our Provincial Police.

This investment or project it will take a decade at least; but we understand that it is a path that we must begin to travel to provide our neighbors with a safer cityand thus we can enjoy greater freedom for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren.

Mario Álvarez: «There must be a collective construction of security».

Mario Álvarez – Popular Unity

The first task is to collectively build a security map because Roca grows in a disorderly manner and must address security from a preventive point of viewintervening in each sector based on this map, with the particular demands of each neighborhood.

In some neighborhoods it will be necessary to put cameras, in others more lights, treatment and cleaning of vacant lotslocating the owners of unoccupied land,

You have to think that insecurity is necessarily linked to the living conditions of many people in the citywho does not have a home, does not have essential services, that generates marginality, first and second class neighborhoods, promiscuities of all kinds, and a young man who sees his old man who has not worked for 20 years is an easy prey for drug trafficking.

We have to talk about the lack of work in the territory to give better living conditions to families

For the repression of crime and drug trafficking there is the Police, but the municipality has to sit down with the province and manage.

Elena Correa: «Breaking the pornographic social inequality caused by the capitalist system».

Elena Correa – New MORE

This demand exceeds municipal policies although it has to establish a position and action in the same. First of all, It must be said clearly that, without cutting the complicity of the police forces, the Justice and the governments in the drug-trafficking business, there is no possibility of combating it.. At the same time, it is important to promote a policy of legalization of substances for personal and recreational use, in the same way as the development of the medicinal use of cannabis.

Refering to prevention of “crime” are the very policies of exclusion of broad sectors of society, of the different employer governments at the service of the business sectorsfinancial and agricultural, the main promoters of criminal behavior.

We understand that It is not with more security forces, lowering the law of imputability to minors or putting more surveillance cameras that the problem is going to be solved. On the contrary, they need profound inclusion, economic, social, cultural and educational policies, that they break the pornographic social inequality caused by the capitalist system, in this stage of savage neoliberalism, where a handful of extremely wealthy rich enjoy it while the majority of society is thrown into poverty and marginality.

Castro: “responsibility is discharged exclusively on citizens and more specifically on youth«.

Carlos Alberto Castro – FIT-U

The first thing to say is that the crime, drug dealing and drug trafficking do not develop if it is not through a network of complicity between the political and judicial powers and the police forces.

As a simple example, we can mention that it is known that the entire population of the different neighborhoods know where the drug dealing works, it would be strange to think that the police do not know. However, they never or very rarely take action on the matter.

But The problem is not exhausted either in solving the issues more related to the quality of life, education and work. Mechanisms must be established to disrupt the aforementioned complicities that sustain not only crime and drug trafficking, but also human trafficking.

systematically the accent is placed on surveillance (cameras, etc.) or on the punitive and repressive question, responsibility is discharged exclusively on citizens and more specifically on youth, when responsibilities must be established strongly on the State. Control mechanisms must be established over police stations and their operators. Opening of the books and records to monitor the operation. These actions can be promoted from the municipal level.



