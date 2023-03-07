The driver used 9 mobile phones to watch the video while carrying passengers!Follow-up: the fined mobile phone holder has been removed

When taking a taxi, you see 8 or 9 mobile phones watching videos on the screen in front of the driver. Would you dare to sit in such a car?

Recently, in Wuhan, Hubei, Ms. Yu reported through the media that when she took a taxi, she encountered a taxi with 9 mobile phones installed.These 9 mobile phones are all playing videos, and my brother is still liking and commenting on the videos while driving.

Ms. Yu said: “I was really surprised at the time, and I took a closer look at how his mobile phone was charged, and found that there was a multi-functional charging head, which was connected to the charging lines of nine mobile phones.” It’s dangerous.

Wuhan traffic police immediately launched an investigation and seized the vehicle and driver. The police criticized and educated the driver’s illegal behavior, and punished the driver according to law, requiring the driver to remove the mobile phone holder.

It is understood that according to Article 90 of the “Road Traffic Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China” and Article 68 Item 7 of the “Measures of Hubei Province for the Implementation of the Road Traffic Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China“,The offense of watching TV while driving is punishable by a $50 fine.