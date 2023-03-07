Home World No room for negotiation!The discharge of Japan’s nuclear sewage into the sea will affect the entire biosphere and seafood may be radiated.
World

The “Atomic Power Information Office” located in Tokyo, Japan has long been concerned with the handling of the Fukushima nuclear accident.

The head of the agency, Hideyuki Ban, said recently that the tritium and other radioactive elements contained in the nuclear-contaminated water of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant may enter organisms in the marine environment and form bio-accumulation through the food chain, thereby affecting the entire biosphere.

In order to prove the so-called safety of nuclear-contaminated water to the outside world, TEPCO has carried out a test of raising flounder in nuclear-contaminated water since last year. Ban Yingxing believes that Tepco’s approach is not convincing.

Ban Yingxing said that TEPCO’s statement is wrong. The treatment process can only remove part of the radioactive elements, and 100% removal is impossible. We have asked many times to disclose the relevant data, but they have never disclosed the relevant data. TEPCO has not listened to our suggestion at all.

The tritium and other radioactive elements contained in the nuclear-contaminated water of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant may enter the organisms in the marine environment and form bio-accumulation through the food chain, that is, the content of toxic substances gradually increases in the organisms at all levels along the biological chain. Increasing phenomenon, which in turn affects the entire biosphere.

(The Japanese government and Tepco) should fully consider what is the best way to deal with nuclear contaminated water. Sea discharge will affect both the marine environment and local fisheries. The impact of these factors must be fully evaluated. Now the Japanese government and TEPCO have not done these things at all, but just insisted on going their own way. I think this is a serious problem.

