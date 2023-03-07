Screenshot of the second season of the large-scale cultural program “Biography of Masters”.

Reporter Wang Yan

The Chinese cultural context that has never ceased for thousands of years, each master is like a star, marking the most shining coordinates of a nation’s art and culture. The second season of the large-scale cultural program “Biographies of Masters” launched by China Central Radio and Television will focus on contemporary art masters, adding poetic and picturesque flavors, and writing about the new trend of the times.

How to make the beauty of culture and art perceived by more people? The answer given in “Biographies of Masters” is “people”. In the second season, the content of the program is larger and covers more diverse areas. Shen Peng, Wu Yueshi, Feng Ying, Liu Wanming, Tian Lianyuan, Alai… famous masters in calligraphy, painting, dance, folk art, literature and other fields Sequentially complete the dialogue with the audience. The more critical dimension enhancement is still “people”. The new season of the program not only tells about the achievements of the artists in their respective professions, but also restores them to real individuals who are unremittingly forging ahead in the torrent of life, so as to demonstrate the vitality of the development of literature and art and cultural prosperity in the new era.

The second season of “Biography of Masters” was broadcast on the CCTV Science and Education Channel of the main station. After the simultaneous launch of CCTV Video and CCTV Network, it aroused enthusiastic responses from the audience and praise from experts. If “rooted in the era, sincerely seeking, worthy of the word ‘master'” is the audience’s sigh of “stars shining” in the new era of literature and art, then “I want to pick up the paintbrush again after seeing the artist’s growth path” is a witness The creation of popular aesthetic education samples.

Use “biographical style” to establish the bones of characters and enrich the image library of aesthetic education

In the history of Chinese TV, “Biographies of Masters” is undoubtedly groundbreaking-the program is named “Biographies”, which records famous masters in the new era from the perspective of literary history, combining the appearance of talk shows, the core of character documentaries and artistic The style of appreciation combines video, works, documents and reviews into one.

In this regard, Shang Hui, director of the Art Theory Committee of the China Artists Association, commented: “Excellent literary works and outstanding literary talents require art critics, literary theorists, academic journals and mass media to discover, comment on, disseminate, Go to Li Biography. It is the duty of us art critics and media professionals to conduct in-depth theoretical analysis of works of art from the perspective of art history, and to provide in-depth and simple-to-understand evaluations for the general public.”

The guests who explored the second season of “Biography of Masters”, Shen Peng, Wu Yueshi, Feng Ying, Liu Wanming, Tian Lianyuan, Alai, etc., are all leaders in their respective fields, and now they are entering the second half of their lives one after another. The program sets up biographies of living artists, uses the most advanced digital technology to leave precious video materials for history, as well as contemporary people’s comments and interpretations of artists and their works; at the same time, the program also moves the time axis forward, introducing The audience returns to the micro-times and ups and downs of the masters, and reads the years when they worked day and night, and their eyes were full of snow, so as to empathize with the public.

Enrich the image library of aesthetic education, and the visual and three-dimensional recording method allows the audience to “perceive and understand”. Back before the masters “succeeded and became famous”, their spiritual charm in the predicament made young people feel: culture and art are not out of reach, but a miracle born from a heavy life, which contains “learnable and usable” spiritual power . He Jialin wrote the novel “Candle” from ordinary work, turning his expectations for the future into reality step by step; Feng Ying, after sawing the bones, performed the ultra-difficult “32 laps of the whip” in his graduation work “Swan Lake”. “The symbol of achievement on the ballet stage career… a series of “thrilling and roundabout” and inspiring life stories are narrated, and the program uses spirit to establish the bones of the characters. Just as Tian Lianyuan, vice president of the Chinese Quyi Society and a famous storytelling artist, commented: “Their achievements are to make Western art bloom Chinese flowers, and let Chinese traditional art bear fruit in the new era. This is China‘s Cultural self-confidence, cultural self-improvement.”

Innovative program expression, presenting a new paradigm of literary appreciation

Not only is the “biographical” narrative new, but the visual creation of the second season of “Biography of the Master” is also full of high-tech aesthetics and traditional culture. Netizens praised it as “shocking and kind”.

The program uses 270° green box, real-time rendered virtual scene and stage presentation of hard-core technologies such as AR, VR, MR, 3D modeling, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in an art palace with artistic appeal, technological innovation and rich imagination , and let each piece of work “move” again after being given a life by the author. On the screen, led by the host, the masters either stood on the bow of the boat and sailed from a distance, or paced in the jungle to talk side by side, or walked around the bank of the bridge to enjoy the scenery. The virtual environment and people are intertwined. The fantastic and dreamlike scrolls create an aesthetic feeling for the audience that they are in a palace of art. The pen of magic turned into a vibrant world, highlighting the value background of art workers “portraying the mountains and rivers, writing for the people, and portraying the times”. Shi Qi, former deputy director of the Art Committee of the Beijing Academy of Painting and a researcher at the China National Academy of Painting, said: “This combination of thought and art, coupled with the integration and innovation of technology, creates an artistic image world that gives Chinese culture a new vitality.”

Art is spread more flexibly in new media, and the popularization of aesthetic education can go far and wide in new expressions. Shen Peng, honorary chairman of the Chinese Calligraphers Association, believes that the innovative expression of “Biography of the Masters” presents a new paradigm of literary appreciation and completes the resonance and fusion of elegant art and daily fireworks.

