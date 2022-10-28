What about USB-C for iPhones?Apple routine users iPad 10 data transfer speed is limited: want to buy expensive fast

It can be expected that Apple will fully enable USB-C on iOS devices, but it does not mean that they cannot do some “hands and feet”.

The just-released tenth-generation iPad uses a USB-C interface, but the measured speed really makes people unable to complain. After all, the price is cheap. If you don’t reduce these places, how can you sell your own high-end version?

According to The Verge’s test results, the data transfer speed of the iPad 10 is limited to the 480 Mbps that USB 2.0 can support, which is the same as the ninth-generation iPad with Lightning interface.

It seems not bad, but compared with the higher-end iPad Pro, the same USB-C interface can transfer data up to 40Gbps, and the latest version of iPad Air 4 and iPad mini also have 5Gbps.

For this move, foreign media speculated that Apple may feel that user groups such as the iPad 10 do not value data transmission speed.

However, more analysts said that the data transmission speed is still very important for most users. Such a rigid distinction is obviously forcing everyone to buy more expensive ones. More importantly, if the low-end iPhone version is replaced with USB- C, may also be treated like this, the routine will be more obvious then?

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”