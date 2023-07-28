Zabaglione with marinated cherries | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the cherries:

Place the cherry juice in a conical saucepan with the balsamic vinegar, grated orange zest, bay leaf, ginger and honey and reduce by two thirds over a medium heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the chocolate. If necessary, sweeten the brew again with a little honey. Stone the cherries and add to the sauce. Reheat and simmer the cherries at the lowest temperature for 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the Zabaglione:

Place the egg yolks and sugar in a large whipping kettle. Beat everything with a whisk or mixer until creamy until the egg and sugar are well combined. Heat some cooking water in a saucepan. The water should only simmer gently. Place the kettle on the water bath, pot and water must never touch. Now add the sweet wine and whip the mass over the steam until creamy and frothy. This takes a few minutes.

serving:

Pour the lukewarm cherries into glasses with a little broth. Add 1 ladleful of zabaglione to each. Coarsely crumble the ladyfingers and sprinkle on top. Scatter lemon zest on top. Prosecco tastes good with it.

Further information

Whether sweet or sour, cherries are delicious and healthy. Preserving, freezing and coring tips and recipes. more

This topic in the program:

THE! | 07/28/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

