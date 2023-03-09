“I just can’t hold back the greetings for the first of the three Italians to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League”. The Milan Of Pegs has surpassed the Spurs of Conte, qualifying for quarter finals. But the Rossoneri coach – reports Ivan Zazzaroni in the dedicated fund on Sports Courier – is “the author of a remarkable personal, corporate and also social enterprise”. “I liked Milan in London more than that of San Siro. Yesterday Pioli’s team was never distracted, showing uncommon attention and application”, thus they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League after eleven years of abstinence . Also thanks to Tottenham, “an opponent not in good shape, but we can’t blame them”, even if Zazzaroni points out “I didn’t recognize Conte’s team”. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are celebrating: everything went the right way.