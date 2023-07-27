Zucchini Waffles with Cheddar: Hearty Blitz Recipe

Who said waffles have to be sweet? I don’t think so. And today’s recipe will convince you of that too. Let’s make some hearty zucchini waffles with cheddar!

I like zucchini and I like waffles, so why not make zucchini waffles right away? I’ve already tried it and I have to admit: They taste incredibly delicious!

Zucchini waffles with cheddar: a hearty lightning-fast recipe

Zucchini can also be prepared in a waffle iron! I discovered that some time ago and since then zucchini waffles have been one of my favorite recipes with summer vegetables. So this hearty recipe is ideal if you’re looking for a way to use up zucchini. In addition, it succeeds very quickly and can be served for breakfast, as well as a side dish or appetizer. The so-called chaffles or cheese waffles taste wonderful with the addition of zucchini and I can only warmly recommend them to you.

And now for the recipe!

Ingredients for the waffles

2 medium courgettes, roughly grated 120g grated cheddar cheese 2 eggs 90g grated parmesan 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 60g coconut flour (more if needed) Oil for greasing the waffle iron

Preparation of the zucchini waffles with cheddar

As with any shredded zucchini recipe, the first thing you should do is squeeze the excess moisture from the veggies. Since zucchini has a very high water content, this step is crucial for the waffles to be crispy instead of mushy.

To do this, place the shredded zucchini in a colander and sprinkle with a bit of salt. Let sit between 10 and 30 minutes and then place the zucchini in a clean tea towel to wring out the moisture.

Whisk the eggs in a bowl and fold in the remaining ingredients except for the coconut flour. Add coconut flour by the spoonful until the waffle batter reaches a good, gooey consistency.

Preheat the waffle iron and grease it well.

Put the batter in portions in the waffle iron and bake the zucchini waffles with cheddar for about 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown.

The batter makes about 4 waffles.

A notice: You can also use the mixture for zucchini buffers! Simply heat a pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and shape the dough into fritters. If you’re a fan of Greek cuisine, don’t miss our recipe for Zucchini Pancakes with Feta and Tzatziki!

More ideas for the recipe

These zucchini waffles are gluten free because the recipe uses coconut flour. If you want, you can substitute regular flour or breadcrumbs for the coconut flour, but you’ll have to adjust the amount. Don’t you like cheddar that much? No problem! Replace with parmesan or other grated cheese of your choice. Include hard cheeses, as they work best for this recipe.

