Senigallia, towards an inclusive and sustainable seafront – competition of ideas

The Municipality of Senigallia, in the province of Ancona, bans “Velvet waterfront” a contest of ideas to acquire proposals aimed at enhancing its waterfrontwhich is its main attraction.

The city boasts a promenade extending for over 14 km, from Cesano to Marzocca, passing through the central section with the Rotonda a mare, the calling card for the tourist image of the velvet beach. The proposals must act in their entirety, with an overall framework (Lungomare Mameli, Lungomare Marconi, Lungomare Alighieri, Lungomare Da Vinci, Lungomare Italia).

They solicit qualified and innovative design solutions, which are able to grasp the evolution of “urban living” for those who live there and for those who choose Senigallia as a touristrespecting the historical – cultural – landscape peculiarities and the realities that represent our city.

It will be essential to adopt a green, sustainable and accessible perspectivewith the complete removal of architectural barriers and in relation to the rest of the territory, allowing economic and tourist operators to best express their potential.

The projects must also include the redevelopment of street furniture in the name of sustainabilityintegrated with the greenery, the expansion/strengthening of the cycle-pedestrian area, with the promenade, the cycle-via Adriatica, promoting environmentally friendly mobility, which improves the livability and attractiveness of the seafront, the creation of real spaces of aggregation along the pedestrian path, to encourage socialization.

Although conceived as a single system, the proposals must provide for the implementation in parts, taking into account the characteristics and potential of the different areas.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work, including safety charges, is 7,100,000 euros net of VAT

Required documents

1 written book (max 20 pages in A3 format) containing images (sketches, technical drawings, renderings, photomontages, etc…) and text representing the overall strategy and the project idea.

The textual part will highlight the concepts expressed graphically, with particular reference to the evaluation criteria indicated in the announcement

1 graphic board for each of the 5 seafronts A0 containing the representation of the project idea. Evaluation criteria Urban planning and technical-functional aspects | up to 40 points Technical, technological and economic aspects | up to 20 points Innovative aspects | up to 20 points Sustainability | up to 20 Rewards points

1st classified: 15.500 euro

2nd classified: 8.000 euro

3rd classified: 6.000 euro

Announcement and documentation

published: 07/27/2023

