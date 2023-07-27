Home » Tips for workplace and health in the home office
Business

Tips for workplace and health in the home office

by admin
Tips for workplace and health in the home office

His advice: Use the time you don’t need for commuting for more activity. It doesn’t have to be the little workout during the lunch break. A walk will do too. And: “A phone call can perhaps be made while walking,” recommends the expert. If you live in a house with an elevator, you should rather take the stairs, “like two steps at a time from time to time”.

Some swear by ergometers or treadmills at their desks. “Basically, any kind of movement helps,” says the expert. Everyone has to find out for themselves how they can best move as much as possible at work. “Because everyone has their own individual barriers that need to be overcome.”

See also  Uncertain oil price, the swing of Saipem shares

You may also like

VW to invest $700 million in Xpeng for...

Rare phenomenon on the stock exchange: These two...

Gold Prices Rise as US Interest Rates Increase...

Kering, revenues at 10 billion. Agreement to acquire...

The Resilient Mexican Peso: Defying Expectations and Testing...

The Emilian undercarriage district is back on the...

Gold Futures Soar to New Intraday Highs Following...

At 35 she became a partner at McKinsey...

Pnrr, the control room over: the news on...

Interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy