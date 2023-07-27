Tips for workplace and health in the home office

His advice: Use the time you don’t need for commuting for more activity. It doesn’t have to be the little workout during the lunch break. A walk will do too. And: “A phone call can perhaps be made while walking,” recommends the expert. If you live in a house with an elevator, you should rather take the stairs, “like two steps at a time from time to time”.

Some swear by ergometers or treadmills at their desks. “Basically, any kind of movement helps,” says the expert. Everyone has to find out for themselves how they can best move as much as possible at work. “Because everyone has their own individual barriers that need to be overcome.”

