[The Epoch Times, August 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) On Sunday (August 7), the CCP adjusted the so-called “circuit breaker” measures for international passenger flights, shortening the time for passengers infected with the CCP virus (Covid-19). -19) Suspension of inbound flights for passengers, the latest sign that China may be preparing to ease controls on international travelers.

According to the notice issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, for single-entry flights of airlines with 5 confirmed passengers, when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches 4% of the number of inbound passengers on the flight, the operation will be suspended for one week; when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches 4% of the flight. When the number of inbound passengers is 8%, the operation will be suspended for 2 weeks. The number of blown flights cannot be adjusted for other routes.

The change, which began this Sunday, is aimed at “promoting personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries and foreign exchanges and cooperation,” the statement said.

Under previous rules, the circuit breaker policy for international flights could suspend subsequent flights for up to eight weeks.The new circuit breaker policy means that the previous flight circuit breaker period has been reduced from a maximum of 8 weeks to a maximum of 4 weeks, and the minimum flight circuit breaker period has also been reduced from 2 weeks to 2 weeks.span1week.

The “New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” released by the CCP a few days ago also shortened the isolation and control time of inbound personnel by half. At that time, many people thought that there would be a large increase in return flights, but the actual implementation of international flights The number has not increased because more international flights have been interrupted.

6In January, the CCP halved the quarantine time for inbound travelers, a clearing policyThe biggest shift in China, a policy that isolates China in international travel.

Hong Kong government in4Last month, the “no-fly order” in certain regions was lifted and social distancing measures were relaxed at home. Last month, Hong Kong cancelled the “circuit breaker mechanism” for flights in certain regions.

Responsible editor: Li Ling#

