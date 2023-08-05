0: 2 – LASK didn’t get going in Graz either

Christian Ilzer’s team won 2-0 (1-0) at home on Saturday and thus gained more self-confidence for the Champions League qualifier at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. Tomi Horvat (27th) and neo-striker Szymon Wlodarczyk (77th) secured the deserved victory with his second league goal.

LASK, on ​​the other hand, who only averted the defeat in injury time in the 1-1 draw against Rapid last week, once again failed to live up to its reputation as third last season. The new coach Thomas Sageder is still waiting for his first victory in the upper house. The athletes are now aiming for that on Saturday next week in the Linz derby against promoted team Blau-Weiss.

In Graz, the ailing Alexander Prass was replaced by Horvat, up front William Böving stormed instead of Manprit Sarkaria. After a thigh injury against Austria, he only returned to team training on Thursday and, like Prass, was rested not least with regard to Eindhoven.

Six new ones at LASK

LASK coach Sageder rotated six positions. In defence, Andres Andrade replaced Felix Luckeneder, who was injured against Rapid’s goalscorer, and Branko Jovicic was also absent after suffering a minor concussion. His neighbor in central midfield, Peter Michorl, was only on the bench, with the two ex-Sturm kickers Sascha Horvath and Ivan Ljubic acting in their place. The absence of Keito Nakamura was particularly noticeable on the offensive. The Japanese, apparently focused on a possible move, was not in the squad and helped Lenny Pintor make his starting XI debut.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the turf was in good condition, and during the game it “poured” at times like cats and dogs. In front of an almost full house, Sturm still lacked precision in switching after a first scan with many duels, but after a good 20 minutes the Blackys had the action under control and created several chances. Horvat still missed from a distance (22′) and after Otar Kiteishvili’s shot, Andrade was able to clear Tobias Lawal’s rebound just before Wlodarczyk (24′).

Finally, after a clear corner kick, Horvat shook a magnificent shot from around 25 meters just under the crossbar, Lawal was powerless. Shortly thereafter, Kiteishvili missed the opportunity to make it 2-0 with a low shot from 15 meters just wide of the far corner, just before the break Wlodarczyk missed the same from a good position (44th). LASK, who weren’t offensive until 0: 1, showed at least a small reaction after falling behind and were unlucky that David Schnegg’s push against solo striker Moussa Kone in the penalty area went unpunished (36th) – probably because the action was a foul by Kone to Gregory Wüthrich.

After the change of sides, LASK presented themselves as stronger duels, but due to playful deficiencies, they did not have any significant opportunities. Sturm had the action under control, but for his part hardly created any chances and kept the opponent alive. In the end, the hosts finally knocked out the guests. After LASK lost the ball in the build-up, Wlodarczyk completed a nice combination over several stations with the 2-0.

Soccer Bundesliga (2nd round):

SK Sturm Graz – LASK final score 2:0 (1:0).

Graz, Merkur-Arena, 13.205, SR Gishamer

Tore:

1:0 (27.) Horvat

2:0 (77.) Wlodarczyk

Forward: Scherpen – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wüthrich, Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer, Kiteishvili (Serrano 81), Horvat (Teixeira 62) – Böving, Wlodarczyk (Fuseini 90)

LASK: Stojkovic, Ziereis, Andrade, Renner – Horvath (81. Ljubicic), Ljubic (75. Michorl) – Goiginger (58. Flecker), Zulj, Painter (58. Usor) – Kone (46. Mustapha)

Yellow cards: Kiteishvili or Ljubic, Stojkovic, Mustapha

