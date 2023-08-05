Two dismissals against Kaiserslautern: Schalke scores the first points

Status: 08/05/2023 10:25 p.m

Relegated FC Schalke 04 has brought in its first win in the 2nd Bundesliga. Opponents 1. FC Kaiserslautern played outnumbered for a long time.

The goals in the 3-0 win in front of 62,271 fans in Gelsenkirchen were scored by Simon Terodde (13′), Kenan Karaman (70′) and Bryan Lasme (90’+3′). Kaiserslautern goalkeeper Andreas Luthe had to leave the field in the 39th minute after being sent off. Boris Tomiak followed him in the 57th minute with yellow-red.

After the opening defeat at Hamburger SV (3:5), it was Schalke’s first win of the season, Kaiserslautern is still waiting for the first point and slipped to last place in the table. The team lost to FC St. Pauli on the first day of the game (1:2). For the first time in their long club history, Schalke and Kaiserslautern dueled in the 2nd Bundesliga.

To the live ticker: Schalke 04 against Kaiserslautern right arrow 2nd day right arrow

Terodde hits with a head

The guests had their first good chance in the fifth minute. After Schalke lost the ball in front of their own penalty area, Marlon Ritter came to the end from 18 meters in a central position. Goalkeeper Marius Müller had to muster everything.

Schalke scored the goal. At first, Lautern’s goalkeeper Andreas Luthe was able to clear Assan Ouedraogo, but a little later he was powerless against Simon Terodde. After a free kick from the left, the Bundesliga 2 record goalscorer prevailed in an aerial duel on the second post.

Luthe with emergency brake

FCK was unimpressed by this, remained aggressive, aggressive and venomous. Almost equalized in the 31st minute: Müller was just able to deflect a shot from Tobias Raschl from a half-right offensive position and 17 meters onto the post.

Bad luck for the “Red Devils”: In the 39th minute their goalkeeper had to leave the field. After a long shot from Müller, the Lauterer defense was completely asleep, Thomas Ouwejan grabbed the ball and ran towards Luthe, who only knew how to help himself with a foul – red card from referee Harm Osmers.

Tomiak also has to leave the field

Lautern came out of the dressing room with anger in his stomach and continued to play forward despite being outnumbered. But the Palatinate weakened themselves again. Boris Tomiak, who had previously seen a yellow card, was run over by Dominick Drexler and then clumsily fouled him – yellow-red, and Kaiserslautern was down to nine.

As a result, Schalke let the ball and opponents run. In the 65th minute, Lautern’s substitute goalkeeper Julian Krahl prevented the preliminary decision when he parried a shot after a nice turn from Kenan Karaman.

Karaman increases to 2:0

Only a little later, the striker did better. However, with the help of the goalkeeper. Krahl slipped away from a harmless cross in the middle and steered the ball in front of Karaman’s feet, who only had to dust off.

And yet: somehow Schalke wasn’t completely convincing, the performance of the “Royal Blues” was not very sovereign overall. In addition, the Lauterers never gave up. On the contrary: Shortly before the end, Terrence Boyd had the chance to catch up, but failed in front of the goal from a tight angle by goalkeeper Müller. Only in stoppage time did Bryan Lasme put the lid on it with the 3:0.

Kaiserslautern against Elversberg on Friday evening

In the Friday evening game of Matchday 3, 1. FC Kaiserslautern welcomes SV Elversberg (08/18/2023, 6:30 p.m.). FC Schalke make a guest appearance at Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday (1.30 p.m.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

