In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

Michele Achilli, historic socialist leader, died today. The magazine remembers him with the words of Luigi Razzano.

by Luigi Razzano

Today I called him to give a positive response to his request a few days ago. The phone rang in vain, it was already gone.

Michele taught us to be socialists, to be Radical Reformists. With him I learned about politics and understand it (as far as I can understand of course). The years spent in Rome were never trivial because we certainly didn’t think about getting by, but about building politics, building choices. The fact of being a small current, when it suited us we were at 5%, has cemented a group that still exchanges ideas and projects.

Being small and being radical made me see men who didn’t bend or take their seats, peacefully paying the price. Today we are close to Michele and his family, to thank him once again.

