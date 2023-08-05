Home » In memory of Michele Achilli – working world
World

In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

by admin
In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

Michele Achilli, historic socialist leader, died today. The magazine remembers him with the words of Luigi Razzano.

by Luigi Razzano

Today I called him to give a positive response to his request a few days ago. The phone rang in vain, it was already gone.

Michele taught us to be socialists, to be Radical Reformists. With him I learned about politics and understand it (as far as I can understand of course). The years spent in Rome were never trivial because we certainly didn’t think about getting by, but about building politics, building choices. The fact of being a small current, when it suited us we were at 5%, has cemented a group that still exchanges ideas and projects.

Being small and being radical made me see men who didn’t bend or take their seats, peacefully paying the price. Today we are close to Michele and his family, to thank him once again.

See also  Fifty year old stabbed in Taormina, a Romanian in prison

You may also like

Torrential rains and floods in Slovenia: three dead....

PIXI RETURNED TO THE “OTHER HOUSE” Announced on...

Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel...

“Fioravanti and Mambro have nothing to do with...

Tel Aviv, municipal agent killed by a 27-year-old...

Congress members advocate for the Palestinian village of...

MotoGP, Alex Marquez wins Sprint Silverstone: Bezzecchi 2nd,...

Farewell to Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, French historian and...

fk forward action buying chairs | Sports

Concerns for Fate of Manatee Amid Cuban Food...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy